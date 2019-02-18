A call out of the blue could help Blue Mountain Wildlife generate the seed money for massive upgrades at its Pendleton facility.
The nonprofit announced Monday that it was launching its “Soar Higher” fundraising campaign.
From now until April 20, every dollar donated to Blue Mountain Wildlife will be matched up to $25,000.
Blue Mountain Wildlife Executive Director Lynn Tompkins said the new fundraising drive was made possible by Linda Wolcott of New Mexico.
Wolcott had been friends with a couple on Blue Mountain Wildlife’s board, and when she came out to Eastern Oregon to visit them, she stopped by the rehabilitation center for wild birds south of Pendleton.
Although it’s been several years since the visit, Blue Mountain Wildlife left enough of an impression that when she decided to make a charitable donation somewhere, she picked up the phone and called Blue Mountain Wildlife.
When Wolcott asked Tompkins what she would use the money for, she didn’t have to wait for a good answer.
Tompkins envisions a heavy renovation that will include a wildlife hospital, indoor and outdoor classrooms, new displays for the “ambassador” birds, caretaker housing, and intern housing. Additionally, the upgrades are intended to make the facility more green with features like net zero energy use, net zero water use, and a demonstration project about natural resource preservation.
Even if Blue Mountain Wildlife meets its $50,000 goal, it wouldn’t meet the cost of all the renovations.
While the renovations come with a multimillion-dollar price tag, Tompkins said the initial fundraising drive would provide seed money for the overall goal.
People can make donations by visiting the Blue Mountain Wildlife website or writing checks to the nonprofit’s 71046 Appaloosa Lane, Pendleton, OR 97801 address.
Donors can also give money in person at the U.S. Department of Fish and Wildlife Winter Birds event on Saturday.
Blue Mountain Wildlife is set to release two bald eagles back into the wild at 10 a.m. the McNary Environmental Education Center, 64 Maple St., Burbank, Washington.
The event runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and also includes birding tours, children’s activities, and live bird exhibits.
