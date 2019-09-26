PENDLETON — The latest edition of the Blue Mountain Wildlife newsletter included a section called “Now the Unsettling News.”
Blue Mountain Wildlife Director Lynn Tompkins gave a brief history of how the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Oregon Department of Agriculture have regulated the wildlife rehabilitation center’s ability to import birds from out of state before cutting to the chase.
“Recently, the ODFW State Veterinarian has determined that the risk of importing diseased birds into Oregon is too great to allow rehabilitators to import migratory birds,” she wrote. “Initially, I was hopeful that we could address ODFW’s concerns of disease transmission across state lines, and maintain the integrity of BMW’s wildlife rehab program. I am not sure that is going to be the case.”
In an interview, Tompkins said the state preventing Blue Mountain Wildlife from rehabilitating birds that were found in Washington could be an existential threat to the nonprofit, but state officials maintain that nothing has changed from the previous way they did business.
Founded by Tompkins and her husband in 1990, Blue Mountain Wildlife specializes in rehabbing birds of prey like eagles, hawks, and owls.
When raptors get sick, injured or hurt, often from direct or indirect contact with humans and manmade objects, Blue Mountain Wildlife usually gets the call.
The organization received its first migratory bird from Washington in 2001, and Tompkins now estimates more than half the birds Blue Mountain Wildlife receives are from the Evergreen State as rehab centers in Walla Walla, Tri-Cities and Yakima have closed.
With Blue Mountain Wildlife the only rehabilitation facility in Oregon east of The Dalles and the closest Washington facility at Washington State University in Pullman, Blue Mountain Wildlife’s coverage is now nearly the size of New York state, stretching from Burns to the south to Wenatchee, Washington, to the north.
Washington not only provides Blue Mountain Wildlife with a steady stream of birds, but also brings in an important source of revenue.
Tompkins said the nonprofit gets much of its funding through memberships, a source of revenue that’s often cultivated when Blue Mountain Wildlife comes into contact with rescuers.
Tompkins said restricting Blue Mountain Wildlife to taking in birds from Oregon would cut off Blue Mountain Wildlife from members in Eastern Washington, which is more highly populated than its regional counterpart in Oregon.
Without those members, Tompkins said Blue Mountain Wildlife wouldn’t have the funds to stay open as a rehab center, and she’s now trying to find answers from the state.
On Aug. 21, Tompkins emailed Brad LeaMaster, state veterinarian for the Oregon Department of Agriculture, and asked him about the ODA regulations for importing migratory birds and whether they’ve changed.
LeaMaster responded the next day that ODA migratory bird rules were originally intended to apply to good Samaritans who transported injured birds across state lines without knowing the state’s requirements. He added that the ODA eventually dropped migratory bird permit program because it duplicated ODFW responsibilities.
After recounting past instances where migratory birds spread diseases like West Nile virus and the bird flu, he discouraged Tompkins from importing birds.
“We should be very conservative about moving wild migratory birds across state lines. Injured/sick birds in Washington need to be rehabilitated in Washington and not shipped to Oregon ... and vice versa,” he wrote. “Please understand that we realize that you, and other rehabilitation facilities do extremely important and caring work. However, for the greater good of our state, routine shipments of migratory birds across state lines should not be allowed.”
In an interview Wednesday, LeaMaster reiterated many of the same points, adding that ODA’s concerns about migratory birds mostly have to do with how they affect avian livestock like chickens.
LeaMaster said tracking migratory bird imports is split between the ODA, which regulates permanent imports, and ODFW, which covers temporary stays.
LeaMaster was confused as to why Tompkins was concerned now since the rules had been in place for several years, but he was complimentary of Blue Mountain Wildlife’s efforts.
Tompkins also reached out to Colin Gillin, ODFW state wildlife veterinarian, but she said she hasn’t heard back.
Gillin was out of the office Wednesday. ODFW spokesman Adam Baylor said the department’s rules hadn’t changed and referred inquires back to the ODA.
Tompkins concerns over state regulations comes as Blue Mountain Wildlife is the midst of a fundraising drive.
The drive is focused on the future sustainability of the nonprofit, with plans to install new bird pens, a wildlife hospital, and an environmental education center.
Tompkins is doing all this to ensure Blue Mountain Wildlife’s success when she departs, and she’s not sure how the campaign will proceed if many of the organization’s patients are gone.
“I work long hours by choice because I have a goal,” she said. “If that goal is no longer possible, I’m not as motivated to do that.”
