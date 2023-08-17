Jordan 2.jpg

The Pendleton Police Department on Wednesday evening, Aug. 16, 2023, sought the public's help to find 9-year-old Jordan Gill. Police later that night reported Jordan was found.

PENDLETON — Jordan Gill, 9-year-old Pendleton boy, went missing for three hours the evening of Wednesday, Aug. 16. He was found at Hailey Place Apartments unharmed, which is not far from his home at Pendleton Square Apartments.

Pendleton police Chief Charles Byram said the call came in at 5:57 p.m. that Jordan was missing, and, according to radio traffic, he was found at 8:55 p.m. A sibling saw Jordan running away from home, Byram said, and a family member found him exiting an unoccupied, but not vacant, apartment at Hailey Place Apartments.

