PENDLETON — Jordan Gill, 9-year-old Pendleton boy, went missing for three hours the evening of Wednesday, Aug. 16. He was found at Hailey Place Apartments unharmed, which is not far from his home at Pendleton Square Apartments.
Pendleton police Chief Charles Byram said the call came in at 5:57 p.m. that Jordan was missing, and, according to radio traffic, he was found at 8:55 p.m. A sibling saw Jordan running away from home, Byram said, and a family member found him exiting an unoccupied, but not vacant, apartment at Hailey Place Apartments.
"I feel for any parent that has to go through that," Byram said. "Obviously it's not anything that they want to have to deal with, but unfortunately they are, so we will try to help them as much as possible."
Pendleton police posted on its Facebook page that Jordan was missing and he is autistic. Byram said Jordan has run away from home before, and Hailey Place Apartments is a location he is known to run to. He said the boy's history of running away is related to his autism.
During the search, Byram said an OR-Alert was sent along with an alert through the district and social media posts. The OR-Alert was sent at 8:39 p.m., although Byram said the alert was requested sooner and delayed due to technical difficulties.
Byram said in missing child cases, the common practice is to search the family's home then talk to family and friends before sending out a mass notification. But, in this case, searching the family's home was unnecessary due to strong witness testimony that Jordan ran away.
Pendleton police in a Facebook update after he was found reported more than 200 community members searched for the boy.
"There were a lot of people out and about searching the neighborhood," Byram said. "That's the power of social media right there."
