Watertank_001.jpg
Buy Now

Pendleton's new 2 million gallon water reservoir is under construction Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, off Old Airport Road.

 Yasser Marte/East Oregonian

PENDLETON — Pendleton is building a new 2 million gallon water reservoir near the airport to replace two World War II era water tanks. Pendleton Public Works Director Bob Patterson said the new reservoir would be a big benefit to anyone west of Highway 37.

"We're replacing those two 1940's tanks that are basically holding together with baling wire at this point," he said. "The pumps aren't available anymore, and we're trying not to make an investment specific to those facilities."

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Reporter

Reporter for the East Oregonian, originally from Miami, Florida, spent the last several years in Tokyo, Japan. Speaks English, French, and a bit of Japanese. Focused on local news, profiles, and food reporting. Passionate about aviation.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.