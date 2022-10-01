PENDLETON — Pendleton is building a new 2 million gallon water reservoir near the airport to replace two World War II era water tanks. Pendleton Public Works Director Bob Patterson said the new reservoir would be a big benefit to anyone west of Highway 37.
"We're replacing those two 1940's tanks that are basically holding together with baling wire at this point," he said. "The pumps aren't available anymore, and we're trying not to make an investment specific to those facilities."
Patterson said there is no viable storage on the west end of Pendleton's water infrastructure, with water storage facilities existing on the North Hill, near Olney Cemetery, South Hill,and the water treatment plant, which sits further east.
Another issue it the number of valves opening and closing in the industrial park, he said, which creates a "water hammer" in the distribution system. Water hammer are a channeled pressure or shockwave that rebounds from closed valves and can reverberate back into the water system and cause damage that is difficult to monitor and detect.
The new reservoir and booster station will combat the threat of water hammers with modern technology and increase total water flow to the airport and neighboring industrial park as it continues to expand.
"This new booster station is being designed not only for the 500 gallons per minute domestic need, but tripling that to 1,500 gallons per minute domestic. On top of that, providing up to 3,000 gallons per minute for fire flow," Patterson said. "We're designing a 4,500 gallon per minute facility."
Some tenants at the Eastern Oregon Regional Airport have expressed concerns about whether the new reservoir and booster station, at a lower elevation than Airport Hill, would be able to provide water flow to the airport in case of a power outage or fire on the airport or industrial park grounds.
"It is a valid concern, but even if we lost power at the airport now, the current reservoirs do not help them in a power outage," Patterson said. "We're always worried about a power outage at the airport because we don't currently have (back-up power) at that booster station. This project has full redundancy with a back-up generator in case we lose power."
Patterson estimated the new reservoir would be complete in June 2023.
Reporter for the East Oregonian, originally from Miami, Florida, spent the last several years in Tokyo, Japan. Speaks English, French, and a bit of Japanese. Focused on local news, profiles, and food reporting. Passionate about aviation.
