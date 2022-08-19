PENDLETON — The city of Pendleton reported it has met its funding goals for the $3 million Bus Barn Facility, receiving more than $2.5 million in grants.
The Oregon Department of Transportation in May provided more than $2 million to the city for the project through the Statewide Transportation Improvement Fund. The grant funds are set aside for the construction phase of the project and will allow the city to move into the design phase this year.
The city announced the $2.01 million grant on June 2 during the second Public Transit Open House, an opportunity for the public to learn more about designs for the bus barn.
“We’re still in the planning phase,” Pendleton Public Works Superintendent Jeff Brown said. “We have not yet put it out to bid.”
The city is building the facility on city land south of Northwest H Avenue, between Northwest 48th Drive and Northwest 48th Street, near the Eastern Oregon Regional Airport.
The city wants a secure facility to house and protect its public transportation fleet. The city operates four Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant buses and six ADA minivans. The bus barn facility is to feature exterior parking, a wash station, office and storage space and a break room.
In addition to the $2.01 million grant, funding for the Bus Barn Facility project is coming from:
• The city’s previous receipt of a $90,000 grant last year from ODOT through the STIF program to cover planning and engineering. The planning efforts for the bus barn facility were expected to be completed by summer of 2022.
• Umatilla County’s grant of $504,966 through STIF funding.
• The city’s set aside of $500,000 in transportation funds.
With the new funding, the city plans to begin the construction design phase in the fall. Bus Barn Facility construction is anticipated to be complete by the spring of 2024. Bob Patterson, Pendleton public works director, serves as project manager.
