PENDLETON — By Monday morning, the Pendleton Fire Department had mostly put out the Sunday fire that took the building at 342 S.W. First St., but the stench of smoke remained.
Kevin Stewart, who owns and operates the neighboring Old School Shirt Makers New York on South Main Street with his partner, Kay Davis, said he had only been asleep for a few hours when he woke up at 4 a.m. on Monday morning and came to an unsettling realization.
“I woke up this morning and said, ‘Smells like Sept. 11 all over again,’” he said.
Stewart was living in New York when terrorists attacked the World Trade Center in 2001, and he recalled the way the smell of burning buildings hung in the air in the days that followed.
Speaking from a mostly empty storefront late Monday morning, Stewart said his feelings were still raw from the events that transpired Sunday.
Stewart and Davis opened the flagship store for their clothing company earlier this year after falling in love with Pendleton during a cross-country road trip.
They started moving merchandise out of the store when they saw smoke blowing through Main Street, worried that the smoke would permanently damage their clothing.
But not everything made it out before police prevented Stewart and Davis from going back in, and now the couple is waiting for their insurance company to make an assessment on the damages.
Stewart said he’s still waiting to hear more information from local authorities to see how the fire will affect his business going forward.
“This too will pass,” he said. “It won’t just pass today.”
The scene looked much more uncertain Sunday, when We Sell Stuff was engulfed in flames.
Store owner Greg Dixson opened We Sell Stuff in 2015 at 342 S.W. First St. On Sunday, he watched from the corner of Southwest First and Emigrant Avenue as black smoke billowed from the building and firefighters attacked the blaze.
Pendleton Assistant Fire Chief Shawn Penninger said a 911 caller at 1 p.m. reported seeing smoke drift out of the building. Pendleton Fire and Ambulance Services arrived moments later to find not only billowing smoke but an individual hanging from a second story window next to the air conditioner.
“The first arriving crew put up a ladder and took him out,” Penninger said.
He also said the person declined medical help and took off, and the person’s identity remains a mystery.
Dixson had said no one was in the building at the time, but he learned about the stranger from Penninger, who also reported the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint on Aug. 29 about people possibly living in the building.
Dixson said the second story had an apartment, but he insisted no one lived there. Yet, he also said he had a night watchman on duty.
Pendleton firefighters, with the assistance of several agencies, contained the blaze to the one building, but the effort continued well past 4 p.m. Penninger explained that was due to collapse of the roof, which shielded hot spots underneath.
Penninger added he would hand off the fire investigation to the Oregon State Fire Marshal, but Dixson said he knew the cause of the fire — “Electrical short behind my desk.”
He revealed surveillance footage from inside the store showing a bright flash on a wall and flames.
Dixson, 68, said the business was the lone source of income for he and his two teen children.
“We were just starting to where we were making a profit,” he said, and insurance was in the plans for next year.
He still has the moving van, he said, a couple of sheds worth of inventory, and a good relationship with the building’s owner, Henry Lorenzen.
“He’s the greatest guy in the world,” he said. “I’ll never find a landlord as good as him.”
Still, Dixson said, he has no choice but to try and start over.
Contacted by phone, Lorenzen said he was in Portland Sunday and had been receiving reports from people in Pendleton.
He estimated the building has been in the family for more than 100 years and was sorry to see the building go. He also expressed sympathy for Dixson and said he would try to pick up the pieces when he returned to town on Monday.
Although the fire didn’t spread beyond the confines We Sell Stuff, the effects of the smoke and the water runoff from the fire hoses were felt differently across the block.
Some businesses, like Main Street Diner and Alexander’s Chocolate Classics, were already open Monday morning, other storefronts posted makeshift signs to inform their customers that their businesses were closed.
Although the back entrance to Pendleton Underground Tours’ Cozy Rooms opens up to the blackened ruins of We Sell Stuff, Executive Director Brooke Armstrong said the nonprofit should only be closed for a couple of days.
As staff members mopped the hallways of the Cozy Rooms, she said the Tours’ underground tunnels got no more water than they do during a rainstorm, although the cleanup effort meant the Pendleton Underground Tours lost out on some bus tours that were set to stop in town on Monday.
Armstrong anticipates the Pendleton Underground Tours will reopen on Wednesday, just in time for a reality show crew to come into town to film an episode for a show on paranormal buildings.
The Pendleton Air Museum at 21 S.W. Emigrant Ave. also intends to reopen on Wednesday, even though a hasty evacuation makes the storefront look like a ghost town.
Becky Dunlap, the vice president of the museum’s board of directors, said museum volunteers and strangers off the street joined forces to quickly move out the museum’s World War II memorabilia when the fate of the fire was still uncertain.
While there was some interruption to the museum’s operations, Dunlap said the event will allow volunteers to do some housekeeping chores and brought some unintended publicity to the nonprofit.
But she also noted that some businesses took more significant damage than the museum.
On behalf of those businesses, the Pendleton Downtown Association started a fundraising page on Facebook with the goal of collecting $10,000 in donations. As of 5 p.m. Monday, the association had raised $395.
