PENDLETON — Most of the residents of Desire for Healing in Pendleton are more than 50 years old, but a sense of giddiness still managed to pervade the residential care facility Christmas Day.
Formerly known as Elizabethan Manor, staff from Desire for Healing gathered residents in the dining room and began distributing gifts.
Anita Hughs tore into her gifts with delight, offering bits of commentary after the wrapping or tissue paper had been removed.
“Mints!” she said. “They’re my favorite. I’m going to have to go easy on these.”
Hughs wasn’t the only one in for a pleasant surprise on Christmas morning, with each resident getting several gifts. Just across the table, Esther Paxton received shirts, sweaters, and slippers.
When asked what it meant to receive all these gifts, Hughs briefly turned reflective.
“This is the first time in a long time that someone has thought about me,” she said.
The moment passed, and Hughs was out of her seat to show off the new pair of gloves she received, exclaiming how she needed to test them in an outdoor setting.
Christmas marks an end to a year of change for the residents and management of the facility.
Gabrielle Webster, Desire for Healing’s resident care coordinator, said Prestige Care sold the business to Valerie and Leslie Scott, who changed the name and made some renovations to the building, including new paint on the exterior and interior.
Webster said Desire for Healing also started adding residents, upping the number of people staying at the facility from 16 to 28.
This year, Desire for Healing participated in Rite Aid’s giving tree program, which collected donated gifts at its Pendleton store.
The program donated gifts to people who might not otherwise get them: most of Desire for Healing’s residents are low-income and won’t have family visiting them over the holidays.
Marquita Hoaglin is one of the residents who won’t be seeing family this Christmas.
At 91, Hoaglin said she’s the oldest resident at Desire for Healing and has been there for seven years.
With the exception of a stint living in Petaluma, California, Hoaglin has lived her entire life in Eastern Oregon. But all that remains of her family is some nieces and nephews, who remain in California.
But thanks to the giving tree, she’s received some gifts, including a monogrammed book bag.
The book bag is an appropriate gift for Hoaglin, an avid reader who helps maintain Desire for Healing’s library.
Hoaglin may not have blood relatives visiting this Christmas, but she’s found a family to celebrate the holidays with among the staff and residents.
“I’m home,” she said. “This is where I live.”
