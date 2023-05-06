Pace Raymond, 17, rides his horse, Sage, Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Round-Up Pavilion as part of the Pendleton Cattle Barons Weekend. Raymond said selling Sage was sad, but he was proud to participate in his family traditions of raising ranch horses for sale.
PENDLETON — The Pendleton Cattle Barons Weekend opened its doors to the public Friday, May 5, with the first practice sessions for ranch horses and dogs in the Round-Up Pavilion and artistry and craftsmanship competitions within the Pendleton Convention Center.
Pace Raymond, 17, from Helix, was selling his first horse at the Cattle Barons, bringing 10-year-old Sage to market after spending the last four years preparing her for sale.
Preparing to sell Sage was emotional for Raymond, but he said he was buoyed by the knowledge he the youngest horse consignor to ever attend the event.
“It’s been a lot of work getting her ready for this show, a lot of country covering, and getting her ready to pay attention and do what she needs to do,” he said. “The most important thing for a ranch horse is for them to learn patience.”
Raymond has raised horses with his family all of his life and has watched his father sell horses several times, but it didn’t lessen the emotion of selling his first horse.
“To tell you the truth. I'm really nervous,” Raymond said before entering the practice arena riding Sage. “It’s pretty sad to see her go, but I’m really excited.”
While Raymond and his fellow horse trainers showed off their ranch horses for sale, expert crafters and artisans got to work within the convention center, crafting silver and leather goods in the Western Artistry Live competition that would go up for auction for the benefit of the Randy Severe Memorial Scholarship.
“I’ve been a leatherworker for about five years, I was a dog trainer for 25 years,” Denise Stringfellow said while she worked on a pair of leather chaps for the competition. “I sold my business a couple of years ago and started taking classes from my fellow contest Julie, and I got hooked.”
Stringfellow worked with 2023 Pendleton Round-Up Queen Cloe Davis as she raced to cut fringes into her leathers while Davis freehanded elaborate stencil work into the belt pieces that would eventually be attached to the final product.
“With the tools and time we had, I’m happy with how my piece turned out,” said Catie Kershner, a silversmith working on an adjustable ring for the competition. “My style with multi-stone rings like this is to make a big statement on the top, and having an adjustable band allows more variety of clientele.”
Throughout the competition, Cattle Barons attendees stopped to chat with the artisans and asked questions, bidding on the unfinished products through a silent auction board.
“Working with this time constraint is tough, but we’re all experienced," Kathy Anderson said. "I have some pieces that can take 20 minutes, others that take two weeks, it just depends on what is being worked on. It’s just a great experience to do this, and it’s all about practice, practice, practice for us all.”
Reporter for the East Oregonian, originally from Miami, Florida, spent the last several years in Tokyo, Japan. Speaks English, French, and a bit of Japanese. Focused on local news, profiles, and food reporting. Passionate about aviation.
