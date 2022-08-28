PENDLETON — The Pendleton Center for the Arts offers a lot behind its double doors, from open mic nights to crafting classes to exhibitions of world-class artists. Through all that and more is one constant.
Roberta Lavadour has been the center's executive director since 2005. And Gov. Kate Brown in July appointed Lavadour to serve on the Oregon Arts Commission.
“It’s an honor to be considered and asked,” Lavadour said. “I feel a real responsibility to be a voice for artists in rural areas and to make sure that people who don’t practice art through a traditional academic stream (are supported). That the arts are celebrated in all the diversity that they’re practiced, whether tribal members, or people who are just making sculptures in their garage because they’re compelled to."
Brown also appointed Kamilah Long, founder and CEO of The Black Whole, to the Oregon Arts Commission, which supports community and individual artists across the state through funding, grants and fellowships, which help keep everything from cultural nonprofits to individual producers healthy across Oregon.
“One of the tenets of being an Oregonian is support for art and culture,” Lavadour said. “I think it's what we take a lot of pride in as Oregonians.”
She also said she appreciated the commission's diligence in reaching rural communities.
“They are a funder for the (Pendleton) Arts Council, as well as all the other cultural nonprofits in town, or many of them,” she said, “so I volunteered reading grants, being on panels. Part of our job at the Pendleton Center for the Arts is to connect people with those opportunities."
That also is a major role of the Oregon Arts Commission.
“The mission of the Oregon Arts Commission is to enhance the quality of life of all Oregonians through the arts by stimulating creativity, leadership and economic vitality,” Lavadour explained. “That’s one of the things I’m most interested in, is that link between art and the economy, and how that link between art and the economy fuels business in Oregon.”
Early days at the arts center
Lavadour has worked for the Pendleton arts center in some capacity since it opened in 2001.
“I brought my experience as a working artist, and my experience helping working artists,” she said about her early days at the arts center.
She said she was an instructor initially, then helped with marketing.
"Then I was asked to work two days a week, then it was three days a week, then it was four days a week,” Lavadour said, “ … and then it was full-time.”
Art has been central to Lavadour before she began working for the arts center.
“I’ve always been an artist,” she said, going on to describe her own artistic journey in the creation of artist books.
“I think the book is an amazing object for creating an experience for sharing information with somebody else,” Lavadour said. “An artist book has a lot of interesting facets that allow you to use texture, printmaking and to use structure and materials to create an experience. A book is a singular action between the maker and the reader.”
She said her series “Relative Memory” probably garnered the most attention in the art world.
“The pages are glass, and there’s an image of my mother that is adhered to the back of the spine,” Lavadour said. “When you look at the closed book, you can see the image, but when you open it and try to see something on the pages, the image fractures. You realize the book is empty, and it addresses how absence can be a form of presence.”
Achieving balance
Lavadour said she intends to continue working in her private studio where she creates artist books while balancing her work with the arts council serving the community. The two sometimes have a symbiotic relationship.
“Just teaching the kids on Saturday classes here I find very informative to my studio practice,” she said. “I try to keep things very distinct, because it's kind of two different worlds, but one definitely informs the other.”
And as an artist, she said, she is in a good place.
“The nice thing about getting older is that I feel like I’m ready to do the best work of my life,” Lavadour said. “I know what my voice is, I know what my experiences are, I know where my skill sets lie, and I’m still super curious.”
