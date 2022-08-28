RobertaLavadour_001.jpg
Roberta Lavadour, executive director of the Pendleton Center for the Arts, reflects on her career Aug. 16, 2022, at the center. Gov. Kate Brown recently appointed Lavadour to serve on the Oregon Arts Commission.

 

 Yasser Marte/East Oregonian

PENDLETON — The Pendleton Center for the Arts offers a lot behind its double doors, from open mic nights to crafting classes to exhibitions of world-class artists. Through all that and more is one constant.

Roberta Lavadour has been the center's executive director since 2005. And Gov. Kate Brown in July appointed Lavadour to serve on the Oregon Arts Commission.

