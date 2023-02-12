PENDLETON — Pendleton Center for the Arts is hosting one of Oregon Cultural Trust's eight 2023 "Conversations with Funders" events.
The series kicks off Tuesday, Feb. 28, in Portland and ends March 16 in Redmond. The Pendleton event is March 14, 2:30-3:30 p.m.
"Conversations with Funders is essential in allowing staff and board members of cultural nonprofits to have face time with representatives of foundations and agencies, especially to maintain connections with rural areas," said Roberta Lavadour, executive director of the arts center and a member of the Oregon Arts Commission. "Nonprofits here can't go to Boeing or big foundations. Oregon Cultural Trust is very supportive of Eastern Oregon."
The format is for a local nonprofit working on a grant application to sit down with representatives of each participating foundation or trust.
"We have a full-time development director, so have a good feel for the grant world," Lavadour said. "But many smaller, less established non-profits can benefit from face time with possible donors."
Grant makers offering more than $5 million in funding for fiscal year 2024 are to participate in the 2023 conversations. The seven-stop and one online series of informal information sessions is to inform grant seekers about funding programs and offer them the opportunity to discuss their projects and programming. Registration is required for the March 1 virtual event.
Representatives from the Oregon Arts Commission, Oregon Heritage, Oregon Humanities and the Oregon State Historic Preservation Office are to participate with the Cultural Trust, along with numerous foundations and charitable trusts, including Wildhorse Foundation.
The Oregon Cultural Trust is encouraging community development organizations, libraries, arts organizations, museums and others to attend, and all cultural nonprofit organizations are welcome. Oregon has more than 1,500 cultural nonprofits, according to Cultural Trust Manager Aili Schreiner.
The trust encourages registration for Conversations with Funders in Pendleton at shorturl.at/kszC2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.