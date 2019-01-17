Janet Duffy, the executive director of the Pendleton Chamber of Commerce, resigned abruptly on Thursday, according to chamber president-elect Velda Arnaud.
The resignation came six months after Duffy accepted the job and just a day before the organization's First Citizens Award Banquet.
Arnaud said Duffy's resignation was unexpected and the only explanation she gave the chamber was that she was "unhappy and moving to Bend."
Duffy could not be reached for comment.
Duffy had 18 years of chamber of commerce, tourism and economic development experience before coming to Pendleton.
She was the was the third director to hold the job since the beginning of 2018, when longtime director Gail Nelson left to become the economic development and tourism director for Umatilla County. Megan Lauer and Chuck Wood both filled in for stints as the interim director.
According to Arnaud, no interim director has been selected and the search for a full-time director has begun.
Until a new executive director is hired, she said the chamber's executive board will run day-to-day operations at the chamber.
The First Citizens banquet at Wildhorse Resort & Casino will also be unaffected by Duffy's departure. Arnaud said a committee was responsible for organizing the chamber's signature event and has already done most of the work.
Despite the turnover at the director position, Arnaud said she thinks the chamber is headed in the right direction.
