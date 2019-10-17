PENDLETON — Travel Pendleton is calling them “mobile visitor kiosks,” but the agency’s newest tool is going by a different name on its product webpage: motor pony.
At a Pendleton City Council meeting Tuesday, Travel Pendleton tourism and hospitality manager Kristen Dollarhide reported that Travel Oregon had just awarded the tourism arm of the Pendleton Chamber of Commerce $15,000 to buy two motorized horses chamber employees will ride around to boost tourism.
Dollarhide told the council that her original idea was to use live horses, but she was quickly rebuked.
“I called the insurance agency and they said, ‘Uh, no,’” she said.
Dollarhide saw the motor ponies at a trade show and thought it might be a good alternative to a live animal.
The grant will pay for two motor ponies, two saddles, information flags, saddle bags, itineraries, visitors, and a “tourism ambassador” that will help run the outreach project.
Dollarhide said the ponies will be perfect to take out on the town and assist tourists when the chamber’s 501 S. Main St. office isn’t open or during big events like Pendleton Whisky Music Fest or Pendleton Bike Week.
But Travel Pendleton doesn’t plan on restricting the vehicles to in-city jobs.
Dollarhide said the chamber also wants to take them to conferences and trade shows to promote Pendleton and Eastern Oregon tourism.
Travel Pendleton might also take it to Portland on the weekends, with the expectation that the sight of the motor pony will drum up interest in Pendleton tourism.
“We want visitors to experience Pendleton, Eastern Oregon, and everything we have to offer,” she said.
Councilor Paul Chalmers asked if Travel Pendleton will hold a naming contest for the inanimate horses, and Dollarhide said the chamber is discussing it.
According to the motor pony manufacturer’s website, Rodeo Zone originally began developing motorized horses and livestock as a rodeo training tool for people looking to train for bronc riding and bull riding without having to actually strap onto a live animal.
After developing motor ponies for cowboys to train on for roping events, Rodeo Zone eventually expanded its business to include the general public looking to use Rodeo Zone’s products for entertainment purposes.
Dollarhide said many of the mechanical horses featured on Rodeo Zone’s website are its largest model, but Travel Pendleton will use a smaller size.
Travel Pendleton plans to debut the motor ponies in 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.