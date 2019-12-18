PENDLETON — Despite some turnover at the top of the Pendleton Chamber of Commerce, Executive Director Cheri Rosenberg said the board and staff are starting to achieve their goals and already have priorities for 2020.
Following the sudden resignation of former Executive Director Janet Duffy in January, the chamber elevated membership coordinator Cheri Rosenberg to the director position.
Rosenberg told an audience assembled at the Pendleton Convention Center on Tuesday for the second annual Accountability Forum and Luncheon that she wouldn’t be able to share many statistics from 2019 because she spent the first few months of it trying to keep her head above water instead of collecting numbers.
One of the chamber’s main goals is increasing its political advocacy. Short of endorsing a political candidate, Rosenberg said the chamber intends to advocate for or against government policies that will affect its members.
“Outside of that, we’re all in,” she said.
Rosenberg said the chamber took an active role in the city’s road funding discussions by writing a letter spelling out the board of director’s preferred options.
When the Oregon Legislature convenes in February for its short session, Rosenberg said the Pendleton Chamber of Commerce and other local chambers will regularly video conference with northeast Oregon legislators to get updates and ask questions.
Rosenberg said the Pendleton chamber expects the Legislature to consider a bill that will restrict use of independent contractors and the chamber wants to organize to oppose it.
Staff highlighted other ways the the chamber intends to expand its focus.
In October, the chamber was awarded $15,000 to buy several motorized horses as a promotional tool for Travel Pendleton, the chamber’s tourism arm.
Travel Pendleton Coordinator Kristen Dollarhide said the “cowboy courtesy centers” will be deployed this summer to assist tourists throughout downtown Pendleton.
Dollarhide said the motor ponies have already received a positive reception from people who have seen them.
“We were in Vegas and people were goo goo ga ga over them,” she said.
While one chamber member pointed out that the purchase was criticized on social media, Rosenberg said she wasn’t going to respond to “keyboard warriors.”
Dollarhide said the chamber also received an $8,400 Wildhorse Foundation grant to create a mural for the Oregon Mural Trail, a Travel Oregon program.
She added that a Pendleton mural would be the only one between The Dalles and Ontario on the trail, and she intends to seek more funding for the mural with the city.
Overall, Rosenberg said the chamber wants to spend 2020 building relationships with other community organizations and improve membership services, like creating a member-to-member discount program.
“Rather than fight over a piece of the pie, let’s make the pie bigger,” she said.
