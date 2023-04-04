PENDLETON — The Pendleton Chamber of Commerce announced Friday, March 30, it received a grant from the Wildhorse Foundation to fund the purchase of five virtual reality headsets.
The TransfrVR headsets feature virtual reality technology designed for career exploration and industry training, according to Patti Hyatt, schools to careers coordinator for the chamber. The headsets will allow students to take virtual tours of occupations in the area and experience them through simulations.
The Wildhorse Foundation and Hyatt are the first to receive Transfr's virtual reality technology in Eastern Oregon. Hyatt said she would use the headsets to help students explore careers in industries such as manufacturing, skilled trades, public safety, hospitality, tourism and automotive.
“The greatest benefit is the ability to educate students on different career paths without leaving the classroom,” she said. “The headsets allow the chamber to showcase the variety of career options available here at home, the goal being to encourage students to begin their careers without leaving home.”
In partnering with the chamber, according to Hyatt, the InterMountain Education Service District can provide career education opportunities for the 18 school districts it serves, including Pendleton School District and Nixyaawii Community School.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.