PENDLETON — The Pendleton Chamber of Commerce announced Friday, March 30, it received a grant from the Wildhorse Foundation to fund the purchase of five virtual reality headsets.

The TransfrVR headsets feature virtual reality technology designed for career exploration and industry training, according to Patti Hyatt, schools to careers coordinator for the chamber. The headsets will allow students to take virtual tours of occupations in the area and experience them through simulations.

