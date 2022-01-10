PENDLETON — A local nonprofit is looking to turn the Active Senior Center of Pendleton into a facility that serves residents on the other end of the age spectrum.
The Pendleton Children’s Center on Monday, Jan. 10, announced it acquired the senior center at 510 S.W. 10th St. with the intention of renovating it a child care facility that will serve 150 or more children between the ages of 6 weeks and kindergarten-age.
“Pendleton could be ‘The Most Child-Friendly Community East of the Cascades’ — but it will take all of us working together to make this dream a reality,” the email announcing the acquisition states.
In the coming months, the children’s center plans to launch a capital campaign to fund several renovations the building will need before it can open, including adding a playground, classrooms and more bathrooms. While there weren’t specific details in the email on how much the nonprofit would need to raise, the email states the campaign will include multiple sponsorship levels and donor recognition options.
The senior center isn’t far from the property the children’s center originally targeted for its new facility.
Last summer, the children’s center requested the Pendleton School District donate an empty lot near the Pendleton Early Learning Center, 455 S.W. 13th St. The school board passed on the request, explaining to the children’s center that the district wanted to eventually sell it. The children’s center was simultaneously looking at using space at Blue Mountain Community College as an interim facility, but soon concluded it wouldn’t fit their needs.
The children’s center seemed like it was on the verge of finding a different home when it had early approval from the city of Pendleton to build a facility at Stillman Park, 413 S.E. Byers Ave. But the city scuttled the deal after realizing that the park was in a historic district and would have prevented the type of facility the children’s center was looking to build.
