This Pendleton Children’s Center received thumbs up from the Oregon Community Foundation, which Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, announced granting the center $100,000 to support the local nonprofit's efforts to build a new child care center. The funding is renewable in 2022 to total $200,000 over two years.
PENDLETON — Oregon Community Foundation announced Thursday, Nov. 18, it granted $904,220 to 30 Oregon-based nonprofits through its GO (Giving Opportunities to) Kids initiative.
Funds were awarded to organizations that are working to close the “opportunity gap” for children from low-income families, communities of color and rural areas.
Pendleton Children’s Center is the recipient of a $100,000 GO Kids grant to support its work to build a new child care center. The funding is renewable in 2022, according to a press release from the center, and will total $200,000 over two years.
Pendleton Children’s Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, was established in 2019 to solve the community’s child care shortage, with a mission to provide high-quality, affordable care to benefit working families and enhance the economic vitality of Pendleton.
The organization is working toward acquiring property to remodel for a child care center. Eventually, it plans to have capacity for 150 infants, toddlers and preschoolers. According to the press release, the center’s board of directors has contracted with Brittney Jackson, long-time Pendleton child care provider, to be the administrator to get the center up and running.
In addition to the $200,000 GO Kids funding, Pendleton Children’s Center also reported it recently received grants of $50,000 from the John and Ginger Niemeyer Foundation, $1,000 from the Ward Family Fund and $750 from the Walmart Community Grants Team and Facility No. 2492.
“Our board is so grateful for all the support we have received from Oregon Community Foundation, the Niemeyers, the Ward Family, and Walmart,” said Kathryn Brown, secretary-treasurer of Pendleton Children’s Center and the vice president of the EO Media Group, the parent company of the East Oregonian. “This is a great start to our capital campaign. We know that this project will be of lasting benefit to Pendleton’s children, families and economy.”
