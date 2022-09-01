PENDLETON — Through a ruckus of hammers, saws and construction equipment at work, Brittney Jackson on Tuesday Aug. 30, described what the new Pendleton Children's Center could accomplish.
"I'm so excited about all of the possibilities,” she said. "It's a difficult time for families when children are little. We can really get in, strengthen families, support their children and get them where they need to be before Kindergarten.”
Jackson is the director of the center, 510 S.W. 10th St., which plans to open its doors to the public in October. The nonprofit seeks to address a need for child care in Pendleton that Jackson emphasized was crucial to the community and the success of its children.
Jackson has five children of her own and is a 22-year veteran of the child care industry. She said the child care industry is misunderstood.
“It costs families a lot to pay for child care, but child care is also extremely expensive to provide, especially if you're shooting for high quality,” she said. “It's a profession that you can have a degree in and still make somewhere near minimum wage.”
Jackson explained that when the coronavirus pandemic began, the child care industry was among the first to fall. It became quickly apparent, she said, how essential a part of the workforce child care providers truly were.
"There is a term in the child care world, called a child care desert, which is what they use to describe a community that has about 33 child care slots for every 100 that need them," Jackson said. "The Ford Family Foundation came out with a study that Pendleton has seven child care slots for every 100 that need them, so that's a huge need.”
The Children's Center states its core mission is to address this need with high-quality care for infants, toddlers and preschoolers that is as affordable as possible in a safe educational environment to enhance the economic vitality of Pendleton and the surrounding communities.
The center is dividing its operations into two distinct phases that illustrate its intent to scale upward and become Pendleton's largest child care facility.
Phase one of the center includes two preschool classrooms that will be able to host approximately 40 children by September. Phase two includes the purchase and renovation of a second building, built as a school in 1948, and then increasing to three preschool classrooms, bringing capacity to more than 100 children.
The second building is beside the first, and will allow the center to merge together into a single cohesive campus.
This will all be funded through programs such as Oregon's Preschool Promise, of which the center aims to receive 36 slots during phase one, to be followed by even more in phase two. Jackson also illustrated a desire for the center to work with local businesses to help subsidize the cost of child care at the center for their employees, and to create scholarships with local funding. There also will be hourly rate costs beyond Preschool Promise hours, should they be received.
"We're really hoping to reach out into other entities that are aware of this problem and offering support and assistance,” Jackson said. "The Preschool Promise program is one of them, grants, hoping to work with other employers in town to help work out some situations where they could subsidize part of the child care for the families. We're exploring all options.”
Local business owners, educators and parents make up the board behind the center's construction and operation. Kathryn Brown, vice president of the EO Media Group, the parent company of the East Oregonian, serves as the board’s secretary-treasurer
The board has worked closely with Jackson, who was initially brought on as an advisor to the project, but eventually became its director.
"They've been absolutely wonderful and super helpful, having thought about something like this for 20 years on my own, it was definitely something I thought I'd have to pull back and reevaluate if I were to pull together something like that myself,” she said. “It's going to take something as big as a board like that and community support to really make this happen.”
The Pendleton Children's Center also soon will release details on registration.
