PENDLETON — The Pendleton Children’s Center is seeking some financial help help from the Pendleton Development Commission, but there are some hurdles the group behind the center will need to clear first.
The commission will meet on Tuesday, March 8, to discuss providing a potential grant to the children’s center, a nonprofit that intends to build a child care facility at the former Active Senior Center of Pendleton, 510 S.W. 10th St. Charles Denight, the associate director of the development commission, said the commission isn’t expected to make any final decisions at the meeting.
But before Pendleton Children’s Center can get help from the urban renewal district, it will have to become a part of the urban renewal district.
Although the urban renewal district covers Pendleton’s downtown and some of the surrounding area, the former senior center is only a few hundred feet west of the train tracks that form the district’s border in that area. Denight said the commission recently considered expanding the district but decided against it.
The other obstacles the children’s center will need to overcome is more philosophical.
Although there’s no rule or law behind it, the development commission has tried to steer its grants and loans toward for-profit business, the idea being the improved property will increase in value and further boost the urban renewal district through property taxes. As a 501(c)3 nonprofit, the children’s center isn’t subject to property taxes.
Kathryn Brown, the secretary-treasurer of the children’s center board, said the city of Pendleton would realize an economic benefit by helping the group get its child care service off the ground. With the city facing an acute labor shortage, Brown said an active children’s center could help local employers fill vacancies by offering child care in a place where there are few options.
Additionally, Brown said the children’s center already is readying an expansion. She said the nonprofit has an agreement with the owner of the neighboring office building to buy the property. Brown added the children’s center intends to retain the tenants on the bottom floor, a section of the property that will remain on the tax rolls, while repurposing the upper floor as a child care space.
Once both the former senior center and office building are operational, Brown said the children’s center should be able to meet its goal of enrolling 150 children. The children’s center board hopes to use money from the development commission to pay for fire suppression sprinklers, although Brown was unable to provide a definitive number because the board still is gathering quotes.
Denight noted one more possible obstacle for the children’s center: the urban renewal budget. Because the commission recently upped its expenditures to pay for new projects, including several street reconstructions across the downtown area, Denight said the commission’s budget is less flexible than in the past.
But Denight said the decision is in the hands of the commission, which must way its traditional stance toward grants with community needs.
The commission will meet Tuesday, March 8 at 6:30 p.m. in city council chambers at Pendleton City Hall, 500 S.W. Dorion Ave. The meeting also is accessible via Zoom at bit.ly/375U6tx.
