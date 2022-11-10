PENDLETON — Umatilla County has granted the Pendleton Children’s Center $125,000 this year, with a further $125,000 in 2023 possible. The funds are intended to continue remodeling the former senior citizens’ center to add more classrooms and a daycare facility.
The funds are from the Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency fund as part of the American Rescue Plan Act, which Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden, D, pushed through the Umatilla Board of Commissioners Chair John Shafer said.
"We didn't know it was coming," he said.
The county received $1 million from the fund this year and is slated to get another million dollars in January. The Pendleton Children’s Center requested $250,000. The county board decided to split the request in two $125,000 tranches, to match this funding payout.
"If we actually see the money next year, then we'll hand over the second payment,” Shafer said.
Shafer and outgoing Commissioner George Murdock voted for both tranches, while Dan Dorran preferred to wait until the second $1 million had in fact been received.
With its first two classrooms completed, the center has room for 36 preschool children. Children 3 or 4 years old on Sept. 1 are eligible for Oregon’s Preschool Promise program. The center’s hopes eventually to accommodate 150 children.
Shafer has been impressed with the remodeling of the former senior center so far.
"They have two classrooms and an administrative area," he said. "With the additional funds, they can build more classrooms. With more classrooms, they can serve more kids."
Shafer foresaw benefits to the local economy and its workers.
"It's incredible," he said. "With 150 kids, how amazing is that, if you want to get back in the work force and you know that a facility exists with an environment safe for kids, it allows parents to return to the work force."
