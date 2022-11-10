Wyden_ChildCenter_002.jpg
U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, highlights the value of the Pendleton Children's Center o Oct. 3, 2022, during a tour of the center. 

PENDLETON — Umatilla County has granted the Pendleton Children’s Center $125,000 this year, with a further $125,000 in 2023 possible. The funds are intended to continue remodeling the former senior citizens’ center to add more classrooms and a daycare facility.

The funds are from the Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency fund as part of the American Rescue Plan Act, which Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden, D, pushed through the Umatilla Board of Commissioners Chair John Shafer said.

