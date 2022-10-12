PENDLETON — Donors have generously contributed artworks to the Pendleton Children's Center for its Young at Art fundraiser, now planned for next year.

"Young at Art is an event to help bring community awareness and support to the soon to open Pendleton Children’s Center," steering committee co-Chair Barb Palmer of Pendleton said. "This spring 2023 event will feature an on-site opportunity to view the newly renovated space, meet the director, Brittney Jackson, and purchase donated art from generous folks throughout the area." 

