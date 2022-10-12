Pendleton Art & Frame co-owners Dena Summerfield, left, and Cherise Baker evaluate a painting Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at the East Oregonian in Pendleton. The painting will go up for auction in 2023 to help raise funds for the Pendleton Children’s Center.
Pendleton Art & Frame co-owner Cherise Baker rummages through some artwork Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at the East Oregonian in Pendleton as part of a large donation to help raise funds for the Pendleton Children's Center.
A miniature Duff Severe leather saddle sits along with a number of art donations Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at the East Oregonian in Pendleton for the 2023 Young at Art fundraiser to benefit the Pendleton Children's Center.
Some of the members of the Young at Art committee and Pendleton Art & Frame store strategize Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at the East Oregonian in Pendleton about how to organize the art donations to help raise funds for the Pendleton Children's Center. From left, Young at Art co-Chair Barbara Palmer and her husband Scott, Pendleton Art & Frame co-owner Dena Summerfield and Young at Art volunteer Alice Thomas.
Pendleton Art & Frame co-owner, Cherise Baker holds and examines the back of an art frame Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at the East Oregonian in Pendleton with Young at Art co-Chair Barabara Palmer. The two are part of a team evaluating a number of art donations, which will be auctioned in 2023 to help raise funds for the Pendleton Children’s Center.
Pendleton Art & Frame co-owners Dena Summerfield, left, and Cherise Baker evaluate a painting Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at the East Oregonian in Pendleton. The painting will go up for auction in 2023 to help raise funds for the Pendleton Children’s Center.
Pendleton Art & Frame co-owner Cherise Baker rummages through some artwork Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at the East Oregonian in Pendleton as part of a large donation to help raise funds for the Pendleton Children's Center.
A miniature Duff Severe leather saddle sits along with a number of art donations Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at the East Oregonian in Pendleton for the 2023 Young at Art fundraiser to benefit the Pendleton Children's Center.
Some of the members of the Young at Art committee and Pendleton Art & Frame store strategize Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at the East Oregonian in Pendleton about how to organize the art donations to help raise funds for the Pendleton Children's Center. From left, Young at Art co-Chair Barbara Palmer and her husband Scott, Pendleton Art & Frame co-owner Dena Summerfield and Young at Art volunteer Alice Thomas.
Pendleton Art & Frame co-owner, Cherise Baker holds and examines the back of an art frame Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at the East Oregonian in Pendleton with Young at Art co-Chair Barabara Palmer. The two are part of a team evaluating a number of art donations, which will be auctioned in 2023 to help raise funds for the Pendleton Children’s Center.
PENDLETON — Donors have generously contributed artworks to the Pendleton Children's Center for its Young at Art fundraiser, now planned for next year.
"Young at Art is an event to help bring community awareness and support to the soon to open Pendleton Children’s Center," steering committee co-Chair Barb Palmer of Pendleton said. "This spring 2023 event will feature an on-site opportunity to view the newly renovated space, meet the director, Brittney Jackson, and purchase donated art from generous folks throughout the area."
The PCC's board hopes eventually to offer daycare for up to 150 children at the facility at 510 S.W. 10th St., Secretary-Treasurer Kathryn Brown said earlier this month.
Donations to date range from original art to numbered prints, a Duff Severe miniature saddle, framed and ready to hang treasures, Palmer said. Items are slated for “off the wall” purchase, silent auction and special bidding opportunities.
"People are generous when children benefit," Palmer said. "They may have art in an attic or closet, or their tastes might have changed."
Palmer urges sponsors to donate in memory of loved ones, especially children. Tragically, her step granddaughter was stillborn at eight months.
The committee is hard at work preparing this two-day event to be held on a Friday evening and Saturday, Palmer said. The committee volunteers are inviting community support by donating hanging art, sponsoring the event or contributing to provide student scholarships.
Friday night is to be by invitation only, with the event open to the public on Saturday.
"The last hour on Saturday, everything will be half price," Palmer said. "We don't want to keep anything."
The committee initially hoped to hold the event this month, but decided to wait until the premises were remodeled, perhaps in March, Palmer said.
"We wanted to have the event at the site," she said, "for attendees to see where the kids will be and why there is such a need for reliable, consistent child care."
Jackson shared Palmer's background in early childhood education. Palmer is a retired Pendleton School District elementary grades counselor.
Palmer emphasized the importance to employers of high-quality day care.
"You see 'staff needed' signs all around town," she said. "One reason for employee shortages is not enough child care, specifically preschool. Employers will benefit from the center as well."
"We remain in the process of accepting art and are blessed to have received so many," Young at Art Committee co-Chair Scott Palmer of Pendleton said. "We are looking forward to welcoming more."
Palmer expects some works of art to bring in thousands of dollars. Committee members evaluated donated art in the East Oregonian building, 211 S.E. Byers Ave. on Tues., Oct. 11.
Young At Art dates are be announced soon.
"We are pleased to offer the opportunity to support this center which will benefit children, parents and employers with quality and consistent care," the Palmers said on behalf of the committee. "Outcomes will be working parents and employers having children in a happy and safe learning environment they can count on."
The Palmers thanked the PCC board for its vision and perseverance in answering this important local need.
"We looked for community service opportunities," Barb Palmer said. "The Children's Center fit my background. It had a board and premises, with good support from the community, whose needs its goals fit."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.