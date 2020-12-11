PENDLETON — The Blue Mountain Community College (BMCC) Christmas Eve dinner has been canceled due to COVID, but the Pendleton Community Action Coalition, Altrusa International of Pendleton, Inc., Umatilla County Responds, Salvation Army, and Neighbor 2 Neighbor Pendleton are working together to provide a smaller version of this dinner, with in-person pickup or delivery for more than 250 people on Christmas Day for those in need or impacted by COVID in the Pendleton and CTUIR communities.
The dinner will be available for pickup or delivery on Friday, Dec. 25, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pendleton Salvation Army, 150 S.E. Emigrant Ave. A tentative menu includes turkey and ham, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, deviled eggs, rolls, cranberry sauce, pies with whipped cream, mixed fruit and water or juice.
Donations are being accepted for the event through Sunday, Dec. 20. Donations can be made online at http://www.n2npendleton.org/donate.html, or a check can be written and mailed to Neighbor 2 Neighbor Pendleton, 715 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton, OR 97801. Both donations should specify Christmas Dinner in the memo line. These methods can also be used for personal donations.
For more information, see the coalition's Facebook page at https://fb.me/e/K081TGTJ.
