PENDLETON — Those in Pendleton looking for a place to dispose of their wilting Christmas trees don’t have to go far.
For the next three weeks, the Pendleton City Club is running a tree recycling service in an empty parking lot at Southwest Frazier and 13th Street to the east of the Pendleton Early Learning Center in hopes of raising more funds for the youth activities it supports in the city.
“We just try to be helpful to as many kids as we can,” said Bob Chambers, who is the club’s former president and has been a member for more than 20 years. “And it’s a convenience for people to not have to haul their trees around.”
The club set up its space on Thursday and will be in the lot to collect trees from roughly 7:30 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. every day for the next three weeks or so, Chambers said. There’s no fee for dropping off a tree, though the club is hoping to meet its yearly goal of raising between $1,600 to $1,700 through donations during its service.
The club collected two trees and $23 on Thursday within the first few hours of opening.
“People give anywhere from $20 to $1, down to the change in their ashtray,” Chambers said. “If someone doesn’t have anything to give, we’ll still take their tree.”
Chambers said the group usually collects hundreds of trees and then Kelsey Garton Tree Service donates its labor and wood chipper to turn the trees into mulch and compost after the three weeks are up.
“It beats burning them,” Chambers said.
The Pendleton City Club is a group of about 40 fathers volunteering to raise money to support youth activities in the city. Much of the money, Chambers said, is donated to youth athletics for equipment and other costs. The group has also donated money to the city’s parks and rec program that hosts free movies in the park, he said, and in total has worked with as many as 20 groups throughout the city for a variety of programs.
Aside from the drive to serve and support their community, the club has some fun during its tree recycling service, too.
On Thursday, the club raised a tent and, thanks to one satellite-equipped RV owned by a city club member, is hoping to be set up with food, drinks and football during the holiday stretch while they man the lot.
The club previously ran its tree recycling service in a lot by Fallen Field behind the Pendleton Convention Center, Chambers said, but it was difficult for people to find or see when driving by. This year, he’s hoping the added visibility will bring an increase in donations as well.
“People get pretty generous,” Chambers said. “Even if it’s just a couple of bucks. It all helps.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.