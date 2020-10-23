PENDLETON — With the Pendleton City Council officially vacating outgoing Councilor Paul Chalmers' at-large seat at an Oct. 20 meeting, the council is now accepting applications for the seat through Oct. 30.
Interested applicants can submit a letter of interest to Mayor John Turner at 500 S.W. Dorion Ave. Since the at-large seat covers the entirety of Pendleton, all city residents can apply regardless of address. The council has yet to set a date for interviews, but expects to appoint and seat the new councilor at its Nov. 3 meeting.
Chalmers won a second term in May without opposition, but there’s already more interest in the seat now that the decision is at the discretion of the council.
Turner said he received three letters of interest before the council opened the position, and he expects to receive a fourth letter soon.
In the letters, each applicant begins to make the case as to why they should be the newest member of the council.
• Lonnie Read, a retired managing partner of the RBH Group accounting firm, said he “would not be bringing much diversity to the council,” but he would bring his experience working with hundreds of businesses on financial and tax decisions.
• Roy Jones, a Wildhorse Resort & Casino employee, highlighted his volunteer experience, including his status as the 2018 Pendleton City Volunteer of the Year. He said he and his family moved to Pendleton a decade ago and now consider it their permanent home.
• Tom Kligel, the retired finance director for the city of Boardman, wrote that he had 40 years of experience working as a finance officer for cities across the region. He added that he’s also spent “many years” working with Pendleton youth organizations.
The council intends to interview the trio, and anyone else who applies, but is waiting to set interview dates until it determines how many applicants there are. Whoever the council appoints will have to run in 2022 to serve out the final two years of the term.
