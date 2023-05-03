PENDLETON — Pendleton's local law limiting people to resting in public places became tighter, and the city's wastewater treatment plant will become greener.
The city council at its meeting Tuesday, May 2, voted unanimously to amend the city's resting ordinance, Ordinance 3966, giving police the authority to exclude people from certain resting locations if they break the law.
“Police can exclude individuals from certain places after they have been charged or committed a crime with respect to that location,” Pendleton city attorney Nancy Kerns said. “The language we have in the ordinance is not clear enough for our police to interpret correctly, and I take credit for that, I wrote it. It could be clearer, and that’s what this amendment would do. It really doesn’t change anything about how the ordinance works.”
Kerns reiterated the resting ordinance itself was a successful move and explained the ordinance is a recognition that federal courts have directed cities to deal with this problem directly.
“In 2020, the council passed Pendleton’s resting ordinance, which created rights and limitations on people being able to rest in public places,” she said. “We amended it once a year ago in response to a change in state law that it conflicted with, otherwise it’s been workable and successful in defining spaces for people to rest safely.”
The council did not have any discussion before calling for the vote on the amendment.
In another vote that met with unanimous approval, the council gave the green light to a solar shading project at Pendleton’s Wastewater Treatment Resource Recovery Facility.
The city applied for and received an Oregon Department of Energy grant in the Community Renewable Energy Program for 50% of the $1.63 million cost to install a solar array that could produce 237.6 kilowatts of power while covering the chlorine contact chamber at the wastewater plant. The $816,423 grant is a reimbursement grant, meaning the city pays the cost upfront and submits for reimbursement.
Kyle Willman, lead operator at the treatment plant, recommended the council approve the deal.
“There are several benefits to this project,” Willman told the council. “First of all, it will provide us power — based on our calculations about a quarter to a third of our power. Second, the shading provided by the solar panels will reduce our maintenance costs overall. This project has an environmental aspect, but also a maintenance cost saving into the future.”
Solar panels over the wastewater treatment plant's contact chamber would produce shade to mitigate temperature rise, he said, and prevent sun-caused ultraviolet degradation of the chlorine the city uses to treat effluent and reduce algal growth.
For the second time in the evening, the council neither had questions nor discussion, moving to vote on the agreement.
Reporter for the East Oregonian
