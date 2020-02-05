PENDLETON — During his initial campaign for Ward 2 in 2012, Chuck Wood got 733 votes to win a seat on the Pendleton City Council.
On Tuesday, Wood only needed seven votes to secure his second stint on the council.
The council unanimously selected Wood to fill the rest of the late Scott Fairley’s term, choosing the former city councilor over Melissa Shumake, a planner for the city of Walla Walla, Washington.
In a public interview, Wood told the council that he worked hard during his single term on the council, but he was “burnt out” by the end of it in 2016.
He applied to rejoin the council under the encouragement of his wife, but he reiterated that he had no intention of running for a full term in May. Wood and his wife plan to sell their house over the summer, and they don’t know whether they will stay in town after the house sells.
Wood leaned on his experience to make the case for his appointment.
Among his accomplishments, Wood listed his work to help establish an advisory committee for the Pendleton Development Commission and his role as the pivotal swing vote that eventually led to the city putting marijuana sales on the ballot, a measure that ultimately passed.
During her interview, Shumake said the council could benefit from a newcomer’s perspective.
Shumake said she moved to town five years ago to live with her partner, and she’s since joined the board for Pendleton Public Library.
As a councilor, Shumake said she could take some of the lessons she’s learned in Walla Walla and bring them to Pendleton. Examples included Walla Walla’s annual survey to gauge residents’ concerns and keep them engaged.
Once the interviews concluded, several councilors thanked Shumake for her interest in the seat but they needed Wood’s experience in what’s expected to be a busy year.
Although Wood was sworn in and quickly joined the dais, the council left the door open to appointing Shumake later in the year.
Wood said he may sell his house as soon as this summer, and he would be amenable to stepping down from the council if a candidate wins the seat outright in the May 19 election.
Shumake is the only filed candidate for Ward 2, but more candidates can join up until the March 10 filing deadline.
None of the filed candidates — Shumake, Ward 1 candidate Kevin Martin, at-large Councilor Paul Chalmers, and Mayor John Turner — currently face opposition.
