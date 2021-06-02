PENDLETON — The Pendleton City Council unanimously voted to adopt a $105.1 million annual budget at a Tuesday, June 1, meeting, representing a slight increase from the year before.
The $20.3 million general fund — the only pot of money city staff or the council has discretion over— also will grow when the new fiscal year starts in July, but most of that growth can be attributed to $3.4 million Pendleton expects to receive in federal COVID-19 relief.
The city is assigning a significant chunk of that money to facilities in need of maintenance, meaning the Vert Auditorium, McCune Recreation Center and the Pendleton River Parkway all are receiving repairs and upgrades.
The budget also directs $400,000 to Pendleton Comes Alive, a collaboration between the city and Pendleton’s tourism interests. The project looks to boost tourism by accentuating Pendleton’s Western themes through new bars, tours and other attractions.
The council also met as the Pendleton Development Commission briefly to approve a $1.2 million bid from Nelson Construction Corp. of Walla Walla to do street reconstruction projects in the urban renewal district, which encompasses downtown Pendleton and some of the surrounding area.
According to a staff report, the city initially budgeted $2 million for the projects, but staff decided to defer on some of them while they addressed underground utility repairs. Nelson’s bid is slightly higher than the city’s $1.2 million estimate, but it still represented the lowest bid.
The contractor will be paid to reconstruct several roads, all considered below “fair” condition, and also will widen streets at Southeast and Southwest Seventh streets. The city is budgeting $6.2 million for street repair projects in the urban renewal district over the next three years.
• The council also unanimously approved a $21,975 agreement with energy company Ameresco to perform an audit of the city’s streetlight system with the plan of replacing the high-pressure sodium lights with LEDs.
The potential replacement project could save the city $80,000 in electrical costs, and once the audit is complete, the city expects to return to the council with a request to start the switch-outs.
• Another bid the council approved was a $342,699 offer from Hancock Sandblast and Paint of Pasco to repaint the water filtration plant’s tanks as the city installs new filtration membranes. The tanks require a special paint that can protect the membranes while withstanding the regular acid cleanings the tanks undergo.
