PENDLETON — The Pendleton City Council spent Tuesday accepting and doling a flurry of grants.
In both their roles as the city council and the Pendleton Development Commission, members accepted millions of dollars of grants for the airport and approved hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of grants for downtown projects and an art installation.
The big ticket items were related to the Pendleton Unmanned Aerial Systems Range.
The council voted to accept Business Oregon’s offer to designate the range’s upcoming UAS industrial park a “Regionally Significant Industrial Site.”
The designation will allow the city to apply for a 50% income tax reimbursement from the state for each job created on the site, up to $18 million.
The council also voted to accept a long-awaited $3 million grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration, which will also go toward the UAS industrial park.
Other actions from the council included:
• The council approved a $65,000 grant to help establish the Pendleton Veterans Memorial Park near the corner of Highway 11 and Southeast Court Avenue.
A collaboration between the Pendleton Arts Committee and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 922, the VFW has already acquired some of the materials that will complement the planned art installation.
Johnny Blagg, a member of both the VFW and the arts committee, said the planned centerpiece will be patriotic without referencing a specific gender, time period, or branch of the military.
• As the Pendleton Development Commission, council members agreed to give grants to Sister’s Cafe and the Bowman Building in the downtown area.
Charles Denight, associate director of the commission, said the $61,390 would go toward roof repairs at the cafe, which is historically known as the Bond Building.
Denight said the roof is being repaired with the idea of turning the second story of the restaurant into a boutique hotel, and the commission should expect another grant application for internal renovations at a later date.
The Bowman Building will get $98,317 for developer Al Plute to build five apartments on its second floor.
After thanking the commission, Plute said he expects to submit another application for another of his properties, the Odd Fellows building, in the next month or two.
• It wasn’t a grant, but the council also agreed to award DW Excavating of Davenport, Washington, a $1.6 million bid to replace a gravity sewer line at Southeast Fourth Street.
According to a staff report, the project will help allow for more development of vacant land in the South Hill area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.