PENDLETON — After discussing the Eastern Oregon Regional Airport’s past and present, the Pendleton City Council made three decisions that will affect its future.
At a meeting Tuesday, the council voted to create new lease language for airport businesses, enter into a contract for an Unmanned Aerial Systems economic impact study, and sell off the city’s interest in a piece of Airport Road industrial land.
The council’s decision ended months of public contention between airport business owners, who own their own buildings but must lease the land the buildings stand on from the city, and airport administration.
The heart of the conflict involved the “reversionary clause,” contract language that allows the city to take ownership of buildings that are not removed at the end of a lease.
The business community said the clause would devalue its investment and dissuade new entrepreneurs from setting up shop at the airport while aiport officials said the clause was a necessary piece to comply with Federal Aviation Administration rules.
The Pendleton Airport Commission eventually came up with compromise language — the reversionary clause would remain, but business owners could work around it and negotiate new leases with the city.
Under the commission’s proposal, all businesses could negotiate up to a maximum lease term of 50 years. To avoid reversion to the city and begin negotiations for a new lease, tenants can either pay a “reversion deferral fee” equal to the value of the property at the end of their lease, or they could pay twice the standard ground lease rate over the life of the initial agreement.
The council was set to vote on the proposal on May 1, but members sent it back to the airport commission after City Manager Robb Corbett submitted a list of suggested revisions to the language.
But the commission adopted none of Corbett’s revisions and sent it back to the council a second time unchanged.
David Styer, an airport commission member and the owner of airport business All Terrain Aircraft, said the commission felt that Corbett’s revisions would make the lease language too confusing and decided to proceed with their original recommendation.
As for the airport administration, Airport Manager Steve Chrisman said he thinks the new lease language will pass the FAA’s “sniff test.”
Council approval or not, Harold Nelson still doesn’t like his options.
Nelson owns Pendleton Aircraft Service and has been heavily involved in the reversion debate as he tries to negotiate a new lease with the airport.
Nelson said paying twice the lease rate doesn’t make economic sense for his business and the deferral fee isn’t equitable.
He said his next step is to talk with his employees about whether they want to stay in Pendleton.
“I’m passionate about the airport, but I’m not ready to move away from it,” he said.
Drone study
While many current airport businesses deal with manned aviation, the burgeoning unmanned aviation industry is where the city expects to see much of its growth.
To capture the current economic impact of the Pendleton UAS Range and what kind of impact it will have on the future, the council unanimously agreed to commission an economic impact study from the Virginia-based NEXA Advisors.
In its pitch to the city, NEXA states that the airport could helped by getting “compelling economic impact analysis information that will reflect the many companies benefitting” from the UAS range.
NEXA’s $55,000 fee will be paid for with grants from the Port of Umatilla, the Ford Family Foundation, Umatilla County, and the Pendleton Foundation Trust.
Airport Road
Sixty acres of undeveloped industrial land along the Airport Road extension could still be developed, but the city won’t have a direct say in what happens to it.
The city bought 40 acres of land from A & B Pinkerton Inc. in 2011 with the expectation that it would be developed into an industrial park. The deal included an option to buy an additional 60 acres of land from the company, but there’s been little activity in the area and the city never activated it.
City Attorney Nancy Kerns explained to the council why A & B owner Donald Pinkerton wanted to reacquire the option for $8,937.
“Since that time (of the deal), Mr. Pinkerton has sold the rest of his property around the area, and would like to retire, and needs to deal with this dangling option interest that the city has,” she said.
The council unanimously approved the sale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.