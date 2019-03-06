The Pendleton City Council unanimously voted to raise dozens of fees at a meeting Tuesday.
The fee increases — which cover things like the Pendleton Convention Center, the Pendleton Aquatic Center, the planning department, and parking tickets — are mostly minimal in amount.
Most fees were increased between 3 percent and 15 percent based on how long they had gone without an update.
Before the fees were increased, the council made a procedural change to remove the fees from an ordinance and attach it to a resolution, which doesn’t require multiple readings and public advertising.
Although many resolutions don’t require public hearings, City Manager Robb Corbett said any resolutions that raise fees require the council provide opportunity for public input.
Mayor John Turner also announced that a lease agreement between the city and QL Investments to build a 30,800-square-foot hangar at the airport would be removed from the agenda while a “glitch” was being sorted out.
