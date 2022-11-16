PENDLETON — The city of Pendleton has a new provider for information technology support services — the city of Hermiston. And Pendleton is going to resume collecting room taxes.
The Pendleton City Council at its meeting Tuesday night, Nov. 15, approved the intergovernmental agreement for Hermiston to supply the support and voted in favor of discontinuing the Oregon Department of Revenue’s collection services for room tax.
The IT deal gained approval a day after the Hermiston City Council voted unanimously for it as well. Pendleton city staff anticipated 24 hours per month of IT service support from Hermiston, at $120 per hour, plus special projects as needed. The initial period of service was to be through Dec. 31, 2023, with two three-year renewal options.
Hermiston Assistant City Manager Mark Morgan said the morning of Nov. 15 the agreement permits three days per week of IT support, for $150,000 per year.
And the Pendleton City Council gave back collection of the room tax to the city.
The Oregon Department of Revenue began collection of local room taxes, with state room taxes from the same payers, in 2020 for local governments that opted to receive that service. After about one year of the state’s collection service, staff concluded the system is not working well for the city and Pendleton should discontinue the collection services and resume its own local room tax administration.
The city said the decision was based upon three factors, according to meeting documents. One was revenue department’s inability to collect flat rate room taxes, so the city needed to continue administering collection of the Tourism Promotion Assessment Charge. The Lodging Room Tax rate for Pendleton is 8% and the TPAC rate is $1.50 per night per paid room of occupancy and $0.50 per night per paid space for mobile home or trailer park spaces.
Secondly, the state takes roughly 90 days to remit collected funds back to the city, affecting its protocols for distribution of funds to the Pendleton Chamber of Commerce and Pendleton Convention Center. Finally, the Oregon Department of Revenue would not provide any data reporting with the revenue collected, which is important for enforcement and audit purposes.
Staff had hoped the collection would be helpful but found little benefit and some new problems in dealing with the state, according to meeting documents.
Reverting to the former method promises to give staff more control and information involved in collection and distribution of the tax.
“It was the first reading of the ordinance,” Kerns said. “Travel Pendleton presented a report. It proposed to change the TPAC to four dollars per room night and two dollars per (recreational vehicle) night. It also proposed to change the split between Travel Pendleton and the convention center to 70/30 from 55/45. It recommended removing the sunset clause as well.”
In other business, the council awarded a $782,023 contract to Holt Services, Milton, Washington, to drill a new city well.
Well No. 11B is to provide redundancy to Pendleton’s water supply. Staff anticipated production capacity between 2,000 and 2,500 gallons per minute, or 2.8 to 3.6 million million gallons per day. The new well is next to existing Well No. 11, which serves the Wastewater Treatment & Resource Recovery Facility.
The city plans completion of Well No. 11B Drilling Project by May 31, 2023, with drilling by January and pump testing by February, assuming all goes well.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.