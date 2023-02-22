IMG_1822.JPG

Pendleton city attorney Nancy Kerns addresses the Pendleton City Council at is meeting Tuesday night, Feb. 21, 2023, in the council chambers at city hall.

 John Tillman/East Oregonian

PENDLETON — The Pendleton City Council cleared the way for Blue Mountain Community College's Facility for Agricultural Resource Management II project to move ahead.

The council at its meeting Tuesday night, Feb. 21, held a public hearing, then declared property Pendleton owns west of the convention center surplus and approved transferring the land to Round-Up Holdings LLC. This action helps BMCC realize its FARM II development. That land, combined with Round-Up property, is the site of the future facility, which includes plans for an indoor rodeo arena and classroom space.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

News reporter

I'm a general news reporter, covering features, business and government stories. I reported from Afghanistan for the East Oregonian in 2005.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.