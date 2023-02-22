PENDLETON — The Pendleton City Council cleared the way for Blue Mountain Community College’s Facility for Agricultural Resource Management II project to move ahead.
The council at its meeting Tuesday night, Feb. 21, held a public hearing, then declared property Pendleton owns west of the convention center surplus and approved transferring the land to Round-Up Holdings LLC. This action helps BMCC realize its FARM II development. That land, combined with Round-Up property, is the site of the future facility, which includes plans for an indoor rodeo arena and classroom space.
The city and the Pendleton Development Commission began acquiring residential lots in the area of Southwest 18th Street and Southwest Byers Avenue to facilitate a future development project. The development was to complement the nearby convention center, Happy Canyon Arena and Round-Up properties.
Before the council meeting, the Pendleton Development Commission approved transfer of its land in the area to Round-Up Holdings for the project. At times the city acquired properties in the area, and at other times the PDC was in a better position to do so, city attorney Nancy Kerns told the council in presenting the proposal before Mayor John Turner asked for public comment.
“This is deja vu all over again,” Kerns said.
Round-Up Holdings is scheduled to lease the property to Blue Mountain for at least 50 years. BMCC has received state funding, as well as support from the city, the Pendleton Round-Up, Umatilla County, the Port of Umatilla and the InterMountain Education Service District to develop FARM II.
The college has approved a design and build contract with Bouten Construction of Richland, Washington. Site preparation is could begin this spring with construction to start after the 2023 Pendleton Round-Up.
Pendleton entered into a memorandum of understanding in 2020 with the college Round-Up, Happy Canyon, the education service district and the Port of Umatilla to collaborate on creating FARM II, a multipurpose educational and career technical facility and community event center. The joint project has secured significant grant funding and participants are to contribute as well.
FARM II would enhance the community college’s agricultural programs and, having an indoor arena, provide a venue for winter season events to promote tourism during its slower season.
Among the project’s expected community benefits are to provide positive economic impact for local businesses and the surrounding area, to promote the interests of other collaborators and to create another Pendleton event center, Kerns said in recommending council approval.
Conveyance of the property required economic consideration, which is the impact the event center should have on local businesses, tourism and BMCC.
The transfer is to be made by deed, which is to include the condition of using the properties for project, which must be completed within 10 years and remain so for at least 20 years. The city retains the right to retake the property otherwise.
The properties are to be valued based upon the city’s purchase price, totaling $199,090.
Despain Avenue widening
The first speaker during the initial public hearing segment of the meeting was retired attorney Michael Collins, who lives on Northwest Despain Avenue. He and a group of neighbors object to the city's plans to expand the street.
Collins' first objection was to not having been informed the city was contemplating widening the avenue. He saw a work crew measuring the street and called Public Works Director Bob Patterson.
"He said they weren't widening it," Collins said. "(Expansion) would bring big changes to the neighborhood. We've prepared a petition. I personally don't understand why no notice was given to the people affected. The only way we found out about it was from workers marking up the neighborhood. Then they started to move power poles, but we never heard anything from the city."
Among Collins' practical objections to the project were that it's not necessary and would increase traffic. Taking six feet out of residents' yard would remove a lot of tree, as well.
"It's a nice residential area right now," he said. "(Widening the avenue) would change the area's character."
Mayor Turner said Collins' side of the street wouldn't be affected.
"We're not fully committed," Turner said. "Public meetings and work sessions are scheduled."
Collins asked if there had been cost estimates. Turner said widening Despain would cost only $30,000 more than just repaving the existing surface.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.