Pendleton City Council approves more money for streets, airport

PENDLETON — On Tuesday, the Pendleton City Council unanimously adopted the city’s $85.9 million budget for 2019-20, paving the way for an increased road maintenance budget and a vastly expanded airport fund.
As a part of a $3.6 million state tax street fund, the city will be using $1.2 million for road maintenance, a level of funding it achieved by making some small cuts in the general fund.
But estimates show that $1.2 million is only enough to prevent further deterioration and the city will need millions more to improve the overall health of the street system.
At an upcoming Pendleton Development Commission meeting, the council will consider spending $3 million from urban renewal funds for street maintenance as a one-time windfall. The maintenance projects would have to be in the urban renewal district, which spans downtown Pendleton and some of the surrounding area.
The airport fund saw one of the biggest jumps of any fund in the city, growing by 143% in 2019-20.
Most of the increase is coming from a $6.2 million FAA grant to repave the primary runway at the airport.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the council also unanimously approved a $6.6 million bid from Central Washington Asphalt and Precision Approach Engineering to design and build the airport runway.
Between the water and sewer funds, the city is also spending $7.8 million to extend utilities to a new unmanned aerial systems industrial park.
The airport expects to make $1.3 million from charges and fees in 2019-20. Adding together line items that were specifically labeled as UAS sources or revenue, the UAS range contributes $791,000 to that figure.
