PENDLETON — Wtechlink is going to be the new internet service provider for the city of Pendleton.
The Pendleton City Council at its meeting Tuesday, Nov. 1, approved the contract for the Pendleton-based internet service provider to replace the InterMountain Education Service District, whch provides information technology support.
The city’s contract with IMESD was for fiscal year 2023. With InterMountain now out, the city will pay Wtechlink $25,000 for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 (July through September), then negotiate a new deal, according to meeting documents. The city anticipates recurring cost for internet support services to be $1,200-$1,300 per month.
Staff recommended the council approve a contract with Wtechlink for internet service and pursue an intergovernmental agreement for IT support services with Hermiston. City Manager Robb Corbett said the agreement with Hermiston for IT support was not yet ready for approval.
Pendleton for many years contracted with the InterMountain Education School District for IT support. InterMountain Superintendent Mark Mulvihill said the district chose to exit the deal “to right-size our workforce” to focus on its highest priority — school districts.
“We will continue to provide cybersecurity and other IT support services to College Place and La Grande, but we’re concentrating on our school districts’ needs,” he said.
Pendleton and IMESD staff have worked on a transition for the last few months.
In other business, the city council accepted all improvements to the Eighth Street Bridge project.
The total project was completed in 2020 for more than $8.6 million. An award from Oregon’s Local Highway Bridge Program covered most of the costs. Pendleton’s portion of the local match of $423,395.96 came from a combination of water, sewer, street and system development fees. Umatilla County provided a local match of $375,000.
And the council awarded a contract of $108,715 to Integrity Inspection Solutions, Nampa, Idaho, for the 2022 manhole rehabilitation project.
This is the second year of a five-year project to reduce inflow/infiltration of groundwater into manholes where river influence contributes to groundwater infiltration. The project is to focus on 90 manholes downstream of the 92 manholes completed in 2021.
