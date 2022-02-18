PENDLETON — There now is a candidate for every seat up for election on the Pendleton City Council, but voters won’t have much of a choice in the May 17 elections if no other candidates join the field.
Addison Schulberg filed for one of Pendleton’s two at-large seats on Feb. 10, becoming the first candidate to run to succeed retiring incumbent Jake Cambier. Schulberg is a manager at Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., the downtown restaurant his parents have owned and operated since 1980.
Councilor Steve Campbell filed to run for the other at-large seat on Feb. 9. Following the resignation of former Councilor Paul Chalmers shortly after he won reelection in 2020, the city council selected Campbell, a vice president and senior commercial relationships manager at Banner Bank, from a nine-person pool of candidates. Because of the timing of Chalmers resignation, Campbell is running to complete the final two years of Chalmers original term and would need to run again in 2024 for a full four-year term.
The other incumbents — Ward 1 Councilor Carole Innes, Ward 2 Councilor McKennon McDonald and Ward 3 Councilor Linda Neuman — all filed for reelection. But no race has attracted a second candidate yet, meaning all the candidates running would be all but assured new terms if the field doesn’t grow.
The filing deadline for the May 17 elections is March 8.
