PENDLETON — The Pendleton City Council now has a permanent process for setting goals.
According to City Councilor Scott Fairley, the council unanimously voted to amend its rules of order and procedure to remake the way it approaches goals at a meeting Tuesday.
The council adopted its current set of goals — improving infrastructure, economic development, housing, and land development — in 2017 and has readopted it since that time.
But Fairley said the city hasn’t always found a way to allocate resources toward that goal, which the new rules try to rectify.
The rules require the council to meet with staff at least once each summer to go over the goals, discuss funding challenges, and establish goals for the following fiscal year.
In the months that follow, the council will accept input from the public, finalize the goals, and direct the city to come up with strategies to achieve them. Then, in the winter and spring, the council will decide how to fund the goals and include it in the city’s annual budget.
From now on, the city manager is also evaluated on their ability to implement the benchmarks set by each goal.
Fairley said the new rules won’t lessen political risk or the decision making ability of the council, but it should enable the council to enact policies that can change the status quo.
The council will meet again for a workshop on Tuesday, where members will discuss an annual report from the Pendleton Downtown Association and homeless camping.
The council is also set to meet privately to discuss “real property.” Although the agenda isn’t specific, the council convened in executive session on Sept. 24 to talk about proposals for the old fire station at 911 S.W. Court Ave.
The council will meet at 7 p.m. at the council chamber annex in city hall, 500 S.W. Dorion Ave.
