PENDLETON — Pendleton City Council this week considers awarding a contract of more than $1 million for the water line construction project on Southwest Houtama Road.
The council meets Tuesday, May 17, starting at 7 p.m. in council chambers at city hall, 500 S.W. Dorion Ave. According to meeting agenda documents, the city received seven bids for the water line project and opened them May 10. Two bids came in lower than the city’s estimate, and one was 27% lower than the high bid.
That low bid came from Silver Creek Contracting LLC, of Heppner, and Bob Patterson, public works director, and Tim Simons, city engineer, are recommending the council approved the company for the project.
According to the recommendation, the installation of this 16-inch water line is to increase the overall capacity of the city’s water supply system. By connecting the drinking water well that is down near the Resource Recovery Facility/Waste Water Treatment Plant to the city’s gravity zone distribution system, some 4,100 feet away at the top of Houtama Road, “the entire water supply system will see a benefit, especially in the southwest end of town.”
The council also considers approving the city’s participation in the settlements of class action lawsuits various with opiate manufacturers.
City attorney Nancy Kerns in a memo to the council explained Oregon local governments became aware in late 2021 they will collectively receive an estimated $329 million dollars out of the deal. Kerns reported she took action in the last week of December 2021 to enroll the city of as a member of the plaintiff class.
The pending settlement will bring more than $500,000 to the city, according to Kerns, in annual increments spanning 18 years. The council, then, needs to pass a resolution approving the city’s participation in the class and authorizing the city manager to take action to receive the settlement funds.
In other business, the council considers giving approval for the city to buy a John Deere 744L wheel loader from Pape Machinery of Pasco for about $450,300 and spending $125,000 to pave a portion of the outer airport access road at the Eastern Oregon Regional Airport.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.