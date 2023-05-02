PENDLETON — Pendleton's local resting law could get an update at the city council meeting Tuesday, May 2. And the council also looks to approve an Oregon Department of Energy performance agreement related to a solar shading project for Pendleton’s Wastewater Treatment Resource Recovery Facility.
The meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall, 500 S.W. Dorion Ave.
The city seeks to amend a section of Ordinance 3966, the resting ordinance. The local law has been in effect since October 2020 and provides that people can rest on certain public property between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. The ordinance was designed to legally accommodate homeless people in the community within some parameters.
City attorney Nancy Kerns, who signed off on the original ordinance, explained the ordinance "also created an exclusion zone in the downtown area, and persons who have committed crimes can be excluded by the police for a period of time from the exclusion zone."
Section 5 outlines those consequences. Kerns described the proposed changes as a "housekeeping measure, not making any new policy" adding, "the police department has had some trouble interpreting and applying a particular section of the ordinance and asked me to clarify it."
The trouble lies in how to enforce two exclusion orders issued to the same person. Revised verbiage and new additions included in the amendment would serve to clarify the handling of that situation as well as provide an extension to exclusion orders: "For one year in addition to the period of the original exclusion when there is probable cause of the subsequent commission of a felony, offense involving violence, criminal mischief, criminal trespass or theft."
Members of the public can weigh in during the hearing on the proposal before the council makes a decision.
The council will also be voting to approve a Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program performance agreement involving an $816,423 grant consideration related to a solar shading project at the city's wastewater treatment plant.
Kyle Willman, lead plant operator at the facility, explained the project will use solar panels to not only generate more power for plant operation, but cast shade on the contact chamber, which would mitigate temperature rise, prevent sun-caused ultraviolet degradation of chlorine used to treat effluent and reduce algal growth by blocking sunlight.
All of this translates to less maintenance and lower energy costs, he said. The new solar array will join an existing solar installation and two microturbines that burn gas produced by the plant’s micro digesters to produce energy.
Willman said if all work as envisioned, the addition of the new panels will cover the plant’s energy requirements.
It’s the latest in a series of strategic energy-efficient improvements that Willman and Public Works Director Bob Patterson have pursued for the facility.
The project will receive a 50% match from the CREP grant, while another 30% will be covered in the form of a federal tax credit. The Oregon Senate is deciding on two more grants that would together account for the remaining 20%.
"If everything aligns perfectly," Willman said, "we’ll have 100% project funding."
