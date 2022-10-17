PENDLETON — The Pendleton City Council at its meeting Tuesday, Oct. 18, considers awarding contracts for three projects, including for construction management services of the bus barn.
Staff has recommended the council approve a contract for management services with McCormack Construction for the bus barn facility project near the Eastern Oregon Regional Airport.
McCormack and Kirby Nagelhout Construction Co. each submitted bids, according to city documents, and McCormack had the lowest general conditions monthly estimate for managing and performing the project at $28,281 per month, about $10,000 less a month than Kirby Nagelhout.
The overall budget for the project is a little more than $3 million, including accounting for architectural services.
The council also considers authorizing $643,346 to Tapani of Battle Ground, Washington, for the Southeast Third Street water line project. This water line dates back to 1911, one of the oldest in the city’s distribution system.
And in a third contract, council considers approving a ground lease to Anderson Rock LLC for construction of a private aircraft hangar. Owner Tony Anderson wants to lease 8,525 square feet on the southwest side of the airport to build a 3,780-square-foot hangar.
This is a 30-year ground lease, with the opportunity for two 10-year renewals. The airport would receive $1,764.68 per year or $147.06 per month, with annual consumer price index adjustments.
