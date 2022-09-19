PENDLETON — The Pendleton City Council at its meeting Tuesday, Sept. 20, could decide on a firm to oversee the design and build of the $3 million bus barn.
McCormack Construction and Kirby Nagelhout Construction are the two companies that submitted construction proposals by the Aug. 25 deadline to create the facility that will house city vehicles near the Eastern Oregon Regional Airport, Pendleton.
City Manager Rob Corbett said this design/build approach is the same process the city used on the construction of the new fire station.
According to the staff report to the council, Linda Carter, finance director, Jeff Brown, Public Works superintendent, Wayne Green with Community Development and Karen Kendall, project coordinator for the Greater Eastern Oregon Development Corporation served on the selection team, which scored the construction proposals on key points, including staff qualifications and project scheduling. The team awarded McCormack 98.3 points and Kirby Nagelhout 96.8.
Staff also reported McCormack had the lowest general conditions monthly estimate for managing and performing the project at $28,281/month with Kirby Nagelhout at $38,203/month in comparable costs.
The successful applicant will be involved in the design phase with the city and MWA Architects and accomplish the construction phase of work for a facility to house up to four medium-size, medium-duty transit buses, six small, light-duty buses, four minivans or sedans, office, storage room, bathroom, break room and wash station.
The project will include exterior needs for the site including fencing, security and parking.
