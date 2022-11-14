PENDLETON — The Pendleton City Council is considering an intergovernmental agreement with Hermiston for information technology support services.

The city contracted with the InterMountain Education School District for many years for IT support. But the district is exiting that to focus on providing services for school districts. The city, then, is looking to have Hermiston take over the services. According to city city council documents, Pendleton agrees to pay Hermiston $12,500 per month for basic services.

