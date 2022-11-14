PENDLETON — The Pendleton City Council is considering an intergovernmental agreement with Hermiston for information technology support services.
The city contracted with the InterMountain Education School District for many years for IT support. But the district is exiting that to focus on providing services for school districts. The city, then, is looking to have Hermiston take over the services. According to city city council documents, Pendleton agrees to pay Hermiston $12,500 per month for basic services.
“We’ve had an IT department since July 1 this year,” Hermiston City Manager Byron Smith said. “Initially we had four staff. We’ve advertised for a fifth position, but have not hired anyone yet.”
Hermiston’s IT department has signed agreements for support services with the city of Umatilla, Morrow County and Umatilla County Fire District No. 1.
“We’re also looking at other potential new contracts,” Smith said. “We won’t actually hire until both councils have approved the deal. But we’re fairly confident that will happen. We’ve come to terms agreeable to both parties.”
The agreement under consideration with Pendleton is a reason for the additional position, Smith said.
In other business, the Pendleton City Council considers awarding a $782,023 contact to Holt Services of Milton, Washington, for a new well. According to the staff report, the project is to provide redundancy to the city’s water supply with a production capacity of 2,000-2,500 gallons per minute or 2.8 million to 3.6 million gallons per day.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.