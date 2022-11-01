PENDLETON — The Pendleton City Council considers accepting proposals to improve the Eighth Street Bridge project when it meets Tuesday night, Nov. 1.
City staff recommended the council accept all proposed improvements for the Eighth Street Bridge project.
The total project was completed in 2020 for more than $8.6 million. An award from Oregon's Local Highway Bridge Program covered most of the costs. Pendleton’s portion of the local match of $423,395.96 came from a combination of water, sewer, street and system development fees. Umatilla County provided a local match of $375,000.
Other agenda items are considerations to approve a new tech support service provider, a manhole rehabilitation project and Business Oregon's report on the economic impact of unmanned aerial systems ranges.
Replacing the information technology support provider
Staff recommended the council approve an information technology contract for an internet service provider with Wtechlink or an intergovernmental agreement for ongoing IT support services with Hermiston.
Pendleton for many year contracted with the InterMountain Education School District for IT support. IMESD has chosen to exit the deal to focus attention on its highest priority — school districts' needs.
"We decided to right size our work force to focus on our highest priority, school districts," Mark Mulvihill, IMESD superintendent said. "We will continue to provide cybersecurity and other IT support services to College Place and La Grande, but we're concentrating on our school districts' needs."
Pendleton and IMESD staff have worked on a transition for the last few months. To move forward into its final stages, services IMESD used to offer now require a new provider or intergovernmental agreement.
Oregon UAS economic impacts
Business Oregon commissioned an analysis to evaluate the size of the state’s UAS sector and to evaluate the total economic impact of it on the economy.
The survey of UAS companies identified more than 40 firms with a combined employment of more than 1,000 in Oregon. More than 400 jobs were in manufacturing drones, 277 in making optics and sensors for UAS and 162 jobs in flight operations.
Based on the UAS employment data from the survey, Business Oregon used an economic input-output model to estimate direct, indirect and induced impacts on the state. Employment by industry was put into the model, creating an Oregon-specific economic impact estimate.
The model estimated the total economic impact of the UAS industry on Oregon's economy at almost $840 million, supporting nearly 2,500 total jobs. Direct jobs in the UAS sector generate more than $112 million in labor income and more than $570 million in economic impact.
While the state of Oregon enjoyed early success in the UAS sector, other states have been investing heavily in it, the Business Oregon report said. These competitors' goal was to capitalize on upcoming economic opportunities as UAS becomes integrated into day-to-day commerce.
Oregon has a significant number of commercial UAS registered with the Federal Aviation Administration. The state has more than 5,800 registered UAS. On a per-capita basis, Oregon had 138 commercial UAS per 100,000 residents, placing thirteenth in the U.S. Delaware, Alaska and Kansas had the most drones per 100,000 residents, with 894, 841 and 555, respectively.
George Mason University publishes an annual study evaluating the readiness of each state to support UAS-related commerce. The study summarizes steps states have taken to create aerial corridors to support drone-related commerce, as well as how readily such programs could be implemented. Oklahoma, North Dakota, Arkansas, Arizona and Minnesota are the highest-ranked states in the George Mason University study. Oregon ranks 30th in the study.
The UAS sector is projected to grow at an annual rate of 14 to 20% annually over the next decade across the U.S, according to the report. Two of the drone applications expected to see the highest levels of growth in the next five years are UAS-based deliveries and urban air mobility. These sectors offer significant economic development opportunities to those states prepared to capitalize on them, the report said.
Manhole rehabilitation project
Staff recommended the council approve a $108,715 contract with Integrity Inspection Solutions, Nampa, Idaho, for the 2022 Manhole Rehabilitation Project.
This is the second year of a five-year project. Its overall focus is to reduce inflow/infiltration of groundwater into manholes where river influence contributes to groundwater infiltration. This project provides for measures to seal the contact points between the manhole base and the first, and at times, second barrel rings. The project is to focus on 90 manholes downstream of the 92 manholes completed in 2021.
