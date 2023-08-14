PENDLETON — The Pendleton City Council is considering purchases and contract that would give boosts to several projects.
The awards would help repair Southeast Third Street, improve the Wastewater Treatment Resource Recovery Facility and improve the water supply for a section of town. The council at its meeting Tuesday, Aug. 15 is considering the following action items:
• Approve the purchase of $55,015 from Aerzen USA Corp. for a new blower at the Wastewater Treatment Resource Recovery Facility,
The facility needs air to process waste, and the amount of air it needs varies throughout the day depending on loading and temperature. The facility's blowers can't turn down low enough in cold, dense air winter weather and can’t turn up high enough to hand off to the larger blower during the hot, thin air of summer.
The new blower package would bridge those gaps and save energy as it will remove the need to blow off air (waste) during hot weather events.
• Awarding a contract for $66,819 to Extreme Coatings, Pasco, to coat concrete within the west primary clarifier at the Wastewater Treatment Resource Recovery Facility. The work will protect the clarifier from erosion and acid attack that happens in wastewater environments. The money would come from the city's sewer fund.
The city's clarifier was in 1942 and with care it could be in use past 2042, according to the staff report. By maintaining the clarifier, the city avoids a large capital expense. Replacing the clarifier likely would cost between $4 million and $5 million.
• Approve a purchase order of $104,000 for the Southeast Third Street reconstruction project.
The high-traffic street remains in disrepair following the water line replacement on the street. An engineering estimate is 1,600 tons for hot mix asphalt cement to repair the road. A low bid had a unit price of $130 per ton, bringing the price to $208,000. Money from the city water fund will pay for 50% of the project. The road repair work will be under contract with the Pendleton Development Commission.
• Approve a purchase order of $65,699.24 from Consolidated Supply Co., of Hermiston, for materials for the Northeast Ellis Place water main project. According to the staff report to the city council, this connector water main will provide better and more consistent water flows to the north side of town.
In addition, the council will hear a staff report on public works projects.
The council meeting starts at 7 p.m. in the council chambers at city hall, 500 S.W. Dorion Ave.
