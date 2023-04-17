PENDLETON — The FARM II project in Pendleton has taken another step forward, and the Pendleton City Council could give 40 acres to the proposal for a regional sports complex at Pendleton.
The city council at its meeting Tuesday, April 18, considers transferring land along the Barnhart Road extension west of the Eastern Oregon Regional Airport to Round-Up City Development Corp. so it can move forward with the $40 million to $50 million Pendleton Regional Youth Sports Complex. Pendleton City Manager Robb Corbett said the transfer depends on RCDC.
"If they get the money for the sports complex, we would contribute the land to the project," he said. "In value, it's a rather small piece of the overall cost of the project."
The city acquired the 40 acres of land in 2011 with the intent to add industrial acreage to the airport area.
"The property has not been attractive to some prospective industrial customers," according to the staff report from city attorney Nancy Kerns. "The property is zoned M-1 (light industrial) and could contain a commercial sports facility with a conditional use permit."
Under the terms of the deal the council will consider, the land would return to the city if RCDC fails to complete the project or abandons it within five years or if the property is not used for a public purpose for 20 years.
According to Kerns' report, RCDC needs to have an ownership interest in the site before being eligible for potential grant funding. To that end, staff prepared a resolution declaring the city’s willingness to contribute the property in support of this project. The city would give an exclusive option for RCDC to acquire the property upon securing the necessary funding to proceed with the project.
"We're committed to the sports project," Corbett said, "and we would continue to make that land available ... unless something else came along before they got their funding."
Proposal could fill vacuum
Sports facilities are having a bit of a boom in Eastern Oregon.
The Hermiston Oregon Sportsplex at the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, Hermiston, could hold its first event this summer. The $2.6 million project aims to provide fields for youth sports, such as lacrosse. And Eastern Oregon University on April 3 opened its $9 million fieldhouse. The 60,000-square-foot fieldhouse features space for track and field events, a 35-foot climbing wall for the Eastern Outdoor Adventure Program and classrooms.
Both are within an hour's drive of Pendleton, but Corbett said the regional complex at Pendleton would cater to softball and baseball
"What we're seeing is a that we've had a lot of interest in softball and baseball teams coming to play here particularly because we have the hotels and the restaurants to accommodate large numbers of kinds and families," Corbett said, "so I don't think we're running in competition with the Hermiston project. And Eastern Oregon really is for the college and its support of university sports teams."
Pendleton stands out in what it can provide in large measure because of the annual Pendleton Round-Up, Corbett said.
"We're set up to accommodate thousands of people," he said. "And other communities don't have the kinds of resources that we do."
The council meeting starts at 7 p.m. in the council chambers at city hall, 500 S.W. Dorion Ave.
FARM II gets permit
In an unrelated development, the Pendleton Planning Commission at its meeting April 13 approved a zoning change for 19 plots to central mixed-use for a combination to house the construction of Blue Mountain Community College’s latest Facility for Agricultural Resource Management project.
The unanimous 5-0 decision approved the construction of a 45,000-square-foot indoor rodeo arena for rodeo training as well as public events. The vote followed the public hearing on the project.
The city of Pendleton and Pendleton Round-Up Association also are involved in trying to bring FARM II to fruition.
The Pendleton City Council in February approved the transfer of land on Southwest 18th Street near the convention center to Round-Up Holdings LLC, which plans to lease the property to Blue Mountain for at least 50 years. BMCC has received state funding, as well as support from Umatilla County, the Port of Umatilla and the InterMountain Education Service District to develop FARM II.
The college has approved a design and build contract with Bouten Construction of Richland, Washington. Site preparation could begin this spring with construction to start after the 2023 Pendleton Round-Up.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.