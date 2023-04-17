PENDLETON — The FARM II project in Pendleton has taken another step forward, and the Pendleton City Council could give 40 acres to the proposal for a regional sports complex at Pendleton.

The city council at its meeting Tuesday, April 18, considers transferring land along the Barnhart Road extension west of the Eastern Oregon Regional Airport to Round-Up City Development Corp. so it can move forward with the $40 million to $50 million Pendleton Regional Youth Sports Complex. Pendleton City Manager Robb Corbett said the transfer depends on RCDC.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

— East Oregonian reporter Dakota Castets-Didier contributed to this report.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.