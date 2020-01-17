PENDLETON — The city of Pendleton has a finger in the pots of nearly all the new, major housing developments in town, and it’s contemplating dipping its toe in another.
At a Pendleton City Council workshop Tuesday, members reviewed a letter from Richland, Washington, developer Justin Pratt, who recently acquired the old U.S. Forest Service office at 2601 S.W. Hailey Ave. with the intention of turning it into a 33-unit apartment complex.
The council granted Pratt’s request to change the zoning of the property to allow the project to go forward, but Pratt’s latest ask is for a five-year property tax abatement.
In Nov. 18 letter to the council, Pratt wrote that the estimated $2.1 million cost of renovating the building was higher than he expected and he was looking for options to help make the project feasible.
“We feel this significant investment of time and money will be of value to the city in bringing this eyesore back to life, providing much needed workforce housing, and increased property value over the long term,” he wrote.
While Pratt called the building an eyesore, Pendleton Economic Development Director Steve Chrisman used an even blunter term for the former federal government building: “an absolute train wreck.”
Staff told the council they were supportive of the project and Pratt’s proposal, and Chrisman listed some of the reasons why.
Chrisman said Pendleton residents wanted three things: retail, industry, and increased school enrollment. Pendleton wouldn’t get any of these things, Chrisman said, without adequate housing.
Chrisman said the property tax revenue the city is forgoing — estimated at $15,766 over five years — would be a low price to pay for more housing. The rebate would only apply to the city’s share of the property tax revenue and not other taxing entities, like the Pendleton School District.
“No one is crawling over themselves to come build in a market that is extremely slow growth,” he said. “The only way you’re going to fix that is to incentivize people to come in here.”
Councilor McKennon McDonald said she worried about the perception of the city continuing to strike special deals with certain developers.
“Everything you said sounds great and sounds like it makes sense, but we still haven’t addressed the elephant in the room: Do we make something that’s universal that everyone can have?”
Mayor John Turner continued his defense of the city’s use of incentives, saying he didn’t want a “cookie cutter approach” to incentives because each housing project was different.
Despite some of the debate, the council will consider Pratt’s request at its Tuesday meeting.
After experiencing some years where the city issued less than 20 permits for new housing construction, Pendleton has seen an uptick in activity.
In 2017 and 2018, the city exceeded its goal of issuing more than 50 housing permits per year.
Pendleton fell off in 2019, only issuing 25 permits, but in an interview after the meeting, Turner attributed the decline to the first phases of the Pendleton Heights addition and Westgate apartments being delayed until 2020.
He was confident housing permits would pick up again once those projects started this year.
Project updates
I & E Construction is the Clackamas-based company behind the 200-unit apartment complex on Westgate.
In an interview, City Manager Robb Corbett said I & E was in the process of completing the planning process with the city.
The East Oregonian reached out to I & E twice for comment, and although company representatives said an employee with knowledge of the project would provide a follow-up call or email with more information, there was no response.
Pendleton Heights developer Saj Jivanjee is continuing to work on starting the first 20 apartments of a planned 100-unit apartment complex at his property.
The city fronted some of the money for infrastructure improvements for the property, which also includes 32 townhouses. Although Jivanjee has been late in paying back the city what he owes, Finance Director Linda Carter said he made his most recent payment.
In an interview, Jivanjee said he plans to start the first phase of the apartments once public improvements are completed, but he didn’t want to provide a timeline because of previous negative media coverage.
The city was also involved in the development of new homes at Sunridge Estates.
Because of a foreclosure, the city ended up owning several lots at the subdivision off of Tutuilla Road. In 2017, the city sold the lots to Pendleton developer Dusty Pace for $660,000, about $100,000 less than what the city owed Banner Bank for a local improvement district.
In an interview, Pace said he’s built houses on 30 of the 45 lots the city sold him. Demand for the new houses has been good, and he expects to finish the entire project within the next couple of years.
One of the few housing projects the city isn’t involved in is Sunset View Estates, a planned 116-home subdivision near Southwest Hailey Avenue and 30th Street.
Longview, Washington, developer Hal Palmer got approval from the Pendleton Planning Commission in 2018, but there’s been little activity at the site since then.
Palmer said the project is still in a holding pattern while he tries to find funding and a development partner.
While it may be easy to find developers in the Portland metro area, Palmer said it was a lot more difficult to find one willing to go east of the Cascades.
Palmer said he’s continuing to meet with potential developers for the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.