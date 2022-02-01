The Pendleton City Council during a meeting Nov. 16, 2021, at Pendleton City Hall. The council considers approving a $3.9 million contract to renovate the Eastern Oregon Regional Airport terminal when it meets Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.
PENDLETON — The Pendleton City Council will consider expenditures for significant projects and hear reports on its infrastructure and assets at its meeting Tuesday, Feb. 1.
Instead of a traditional bid process, the city entered into a construction manager/general contractor contract with McCormack Construction to handle the Eastern Oregon Regional Airport terminal renovation project. The city hired McCormack during the design process to keep costs down, and now the council is being asked to approve McCormack's guaranteed maximum price of $3.9 million to complete the project.
Renovations to the terminal include remodels of the bathrooms and kitchen plus new windows, lighting, carpets and paint. The renovations will be paid for using federal COVID-19 relief money.
The council also will hear reports on the Pendleton Aquatic Center, which saw a bounce back year after being closed in 2020, and the street system, which will include discussion of the road system’s quality and future projects.
The council meeting begins at 7 p.m. at the council chambers in city hall, 500 S.W. Dorion Ave. The meeting also will be available online live via Zoom at bit.ly/3iaPLbo.
