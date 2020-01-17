PENDLETON — The Pendleton City Council could take action on two long-abandoned properties Tuesday night.
Acting as the Pendleton Development Commission, the council will consider demolishing or developing the Edwards Apartments, a dilapidated building at 602 S.E. Dorion Ave. that was condemned in 2010.
Charles Denight, associate director of the development commission, is presenting commissioners with three options: buy the building and demolish it, buy the building and restore it, or restore the building under a partnership with the current owner.
According to a report from Denight, the owner, Joe Bachmeier, is offering to sell the building for $50,000. This is higher than the the $37,900 Bachmeier bought the building for in 2018.
If the commission chooses to restore the building, Denight provides a $650,000-$900,000 estimate on top of the purchase costs, although a more accurate estimate would require a contractor to assess the building.
Bachmeier is also offering to retain ownership of the building while the commission covers the restoration costs.
“As the investment partner, the PDC would share in the rental return on the property,” Denight wrote in his report. “In essence, it would operate like a combination of grant and loan, where the PDC might ultimately be bought out of the partnership by the current owner. The PDC’s ultimate cost would depend on the result of negotiation with the owner on the amount and length of the shared revenue period.”
While councilors have long complained that the Edwards Apartments building is an eyesore, Denight said there’s merit to trying to restore it.
Denight wrote that the building was originally built in 1909 as a boarding house and is one of the few remaining examples of the few historic commercial buildings of its kind left in Pendleton.
Once the commission meeting ends, members will meet as the city council and discuss providing a five-year tax rebate to developer Justin Pratt of Richland, Washington.
Pratt wants to turn the old U.S. Forest Service offices at 2601 S.W. Hailey Ave. into a 33-unit apartment complex. The city estimates it would forgo $15,766 in property tax revenue over the five-year period.
