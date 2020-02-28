PENDLETON — Residents will have one last shot at publicly commenting on a proposed $3 increase to the street utility fee before the Pendleton City Council makes its decision Tuesday.
Nobody spoke for or against the rate hike at the council’s last meeting, where members unanimously voted to approve an ordinance that was meant to make way for the raise.
On Tuesday night, the council will vote on a resolution that will officially raise the fee by $3, meaning most homeowners will pay $8.50 per month on top of the rest of their utility bill.
The city expects the extra fee revenue to generate $239,000 per year, and the council plans to combine it with a gas tax and a hotel room tax to create more than $1 million in street funding revenue.
The fee hike will go into effect immediately after the council approves it, but it could also take action to limit the brunt on low-income utility customers.
The council will consider amending the city’s existing utility discount program, so that all eligible customers can apply for a 15% discount.
The program is currently administered by the Community Action Program of East Central Oregon and is offered to customers at 125% above the federal poverty guidelines.
The council meeting will be held Tuesday at the council chambers in city hall, 500 S.W. Dorion Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.