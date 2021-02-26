PENDLETON — If approved by the city council, the city of Pendleton could soon open the door for a new way to get about town: dockless electric scooters.
At a Tuesday, March 2, Pendleton City Council meeting, members will hold two first readings for ordinances that would create rules around the scooters for use on public roads and in parks.
According to a staff report from City Attorney Nancy Kerns, the city has been approached by an “international company” about applying for a business license to locate dockless electric scooters in Pendleton.
“These vehicles are rented by riders via a cellphone app,” she wrote. “The rider rents a vehicle where the rider finds it, and leaves the vehicle at the location of rider’s destination.”
The first reading at the March 2 meeting would set up the council to vote on the two ordinances on March 16.
The council meeting will be held at council chambers in city hall, 500 S.W. Dorion Ave. The meeting can also be viewed online via Zoom.
