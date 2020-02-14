PENDLETON — With recent activity dominated by response to last week’s flood, the Pendleton City Council will turn some of its focus to the city’s other ongoing issues at a meeting on Tuesday.
As a part of its goal to raise more than $1 million in funding for street repair, the council will consider a $3 raise to the street utility fee.
The council plans to pair the higher fee with a 4-cent gas tax and a $2 hotel room tax. The council recently voted to put the gas tax on the May ballot and intends to pass the hotel room tax at a later date.
The council has discussed discounting the street utility fee for low-income residents, but staff is recommending members include it in a subsequent resolution that will expand the city’s existing utility discount program.
The council is also slated to continue discussion over the status of Edwards Apartments, a vacant, dilapidated complex at 602 S.E. Dorion Ave.
The owner of the property recently offered to sell the building to the city, allowing officials to either demolish or restore the building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.